The 2023 Big 12 Championship Game was a smackdown, and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers received the perfect reward for his role in the Longhorns' 49-21 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Ewers was named the MVP, and he was awarded a belt from none other than WWE legend Undertaker.

Ewers carved up the Oklahoma State secondary for 452 passing yards, four touchdowns and just one interception. Like any good wrestling hero, Ewers saved his best effort for when the lights were the brightest, and he put Texas in a position to possibly reach the College Football Playoff.

During the award ceremony, The Undertaker came up and presented Ewers with the MVP belt, which the Texas quarterback held over his head before tossing it over his shoulder.

As a big Texas fan, The Undertaker had to be thrilled with the result, but he was not the only WWE star at the game. The WWE announced a partnership with the Big 12 for the conference title game, and a number of stars were in attendance for the Longhorns' victory.

If Texas does find its way into the College Football Playoff, it might be worth checking to see whether The Undertaker would be willing to attend those games. It seemed like he brought a little extra juice for the Longhorns in this matchup.