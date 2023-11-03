Who's Playing

Colorado State Rams @ Wyoming Cowboys

Current Records: Colorado State 3-5, Wyoming 5-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Colorado State Rams and the Wyoming Cowboys at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 3rd at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 13-13 at halftime, Colorado State was not quite Air Force's equal in the second half on Saturday. Colorado State took a hard 30-13 fall against Air Force. Colorado State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Justus Ross-Simmons, who picked up 128 receiving yards and a touchdown. Ross-Simmons was no stranger to the big play, connecting with a big catch that went for 61 yards.

The Rams weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 42 rushing yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Air Force rushed for 261.

Meanwhile, Wyoming gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 32-7 punch to the gut against Boise State. Wyoming was already down big by the end of the third quarter and they stayed that way after failing to score in the fourth.

Colorado State has not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season. As for Wyoming, their loss was their fourth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 5-3.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Friday, Wyoming is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. Colorado State might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Friday's match: The Rams have been excellent in the air this season, having averaged 331.5 passing yards per game (they're ranked fifth in passing yards per game overall). It's a different story for the Cowboys , though, as they've been averaging only 150.9 per game. How will Wyoming fare against such a dominant passing game?

Odds

Wyoming is a solid 7-point favorite against Colorado State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wyoming has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Colorado State.