Who's Playing

Boise State @ Wyoming

Current Records: Boise State 4-1; Wyoming 2-3

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos are 4-1 against the Wyoming Cowboys since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Broncos' week off comes to an end as they meet up with Wyoming at 6 p.m. ET at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Boise State won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy an 11.5-point advantage in the spread.

Boise State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors three weeks ago, winning 40-32. Boise State can attribute much of their success to WR Khalil Shakir, who caught 11 passes for two TDs and 130 yards, and RB Andrew Van Buren, who rushed for two TDs and 113 yards on 27 carries. This was the first time Van Buren has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

It could have gone either way late during winning time for Wyoming or the New Mexico Lobos last week, but it was New Mexico snatching the 17-16 win. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Cowboys were far and away the favorite. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of RB Trey Smith, who rushed for one TD and 154 yards on 24 carries. That touchdown -- a 58-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K John Hoyland delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next contest looks promising for the Broncos, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread three weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Boise State's victory brought them up to 4-1 while the Cowboys' defeat pulled them down to 2-3. Boise State is 2-1 after wins this year, and Wyoming is 2-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Broncos are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Boise State have won four out of their last five games against Wyoming.