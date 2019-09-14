Watch Wyoming vs. Idaho: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Wyoming vs. Idaho football game
Who's Playing
Wyoming (home) vs. Idaho (away)
Current Records: Wyoming 2-0-0; Idaho 1-1-0
What to Know
Idaho is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's game. They will face off against Wyoming on the road at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.
After having lost a blowout in their matchup two weeks ago against Penn State, Idaho was happy to find some success last week. The Vandals walked away with a 41-31 win over CWA. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from Idaho's flat performance the contest before.
Meanwhile, Wyoming was successful in their last outing against Texas State, and they didn't afford Texas State any payback this time around. Wyoming came out on top against Texas State by a score of 23-14. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Cowboys.
Their wins bumped the Vandals to 1-1 and the Cowboys to 2-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 27 point favorite against the Vandals.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 73 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Week 3: Live football updates all day
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 3 of the 2019 season
-
UCLA vs. Oklahoma pick, prediction
The Sooners face a lowly UCLA team that is off to an 0-2 start under Chip Kelly
-
Iowa vs. Iowa State pick, live stream
The Cy-Hawk Trophy will be on the line once again this weekend in Ames
-
UGA fans show support for Ark. St. coach
Bulldogs fans are showing support for their opponent's coach this weekend
-
Clemson vs. Syracuse pick, live stream
Syracuse upset Clemson the last time these two teams played in the Dome
-
FSU vs. UVA pick, live stream
Florida State has previously lost in Charlottesville in the 1995 and 2005 seasons