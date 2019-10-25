Watch Wyoming vs. Nevada: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Wyoming (home) vs. Nevada (away)

Current Records: Wyoming 5-2-0; Nevada 4-3-0

What to Know

Wyoming won both of their matches against Nevada last season (28-21 and 42-34) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Wyoming and Nevada will face off in a Mountain West battle at 2 p.m. ET at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory.

The Cowboys were able to grind out a solid victory over New Mexico last week, winning 23-10. QB Sean Chambers did work as he rushed for 117 yards and one TD on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, Nevada was the 38-37 winner over Utah State when they last met November of 2016. Last week? They had no such luck. Nevada ended up on the wrong side of a painful 36-10 walloping at Utah State's hands. Nevada's low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the contest before.

Wyoming's win lifted them to 5-2 while Nevada's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wyoming is eighth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 293.7 on average. The Wolf Pack have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the third most passing touchdowns allowed per game in the nation, having given up 21 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: AT&T Sportsnet

AT&T Sportsnet Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 14-point favorite against the Wolf Pack.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Wyoming have won both of the games they've played against Nevada in the last five years.