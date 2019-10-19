Watch Wyoming vs. New Mexico: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Wyoming vs. New Mexico football game
Who's Playing
Wyoming (home) vs. New Mexico (away)
Current Records: Wyoming 4-2-0; New Mexico 2-4-0
What to Know
New Mexico is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.83 goals per game. New Mexico and Wyoming will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Lobos lost both of their matches to Wyoming last season, on scores of 42-3 and 31-3, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
The Lobos might not have won anyway, but with 122 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They took a 35-21 hit to the loss column at the hands of Colorado State. New Mexico's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Bryson Carroll, who rushed for 193 yards and one TD on 26 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Carroll has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, if Wyoming was feeling good off their 53-17 takedown of UNLV three weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Wyoming didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 26-22 to San Diego State. If Wyoming was hoping to take revenge for the 27-24 defeat against San Diego State the last time the teams met in December of 2016, then they were left disappointed.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lobos are worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 391.7 on average. But the Cowboys are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 115.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.73
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Lobos.
Bettors have moved against the Cowboys slightly, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 19.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Wyoming and New Mexico both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Wyoming 31 vs. New Mexico 3
- Oct 28, 2017 - Wyoming 42 vs. New Mexico 3
- Nov 26, 2016 - New Mexico 56 vs. Wyoming 35
- Sep 26, 2015 - New Mexico 38 vs. Wyoming 28
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
What to watch in Week 8 in CFB
A big weekend is on deck for both the Pac-12 and the Big Ten
-
CFB DFS, Week 8: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
No. 4 Ohio State steamrolls Northwestern
The Buckeyes continued to show again why they're the class of the Big Ten with another dominant...
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 8
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 8 of the 2019 college football season
-
Ohio State vs. Northwestern pick, stream
It's a Friday Night Lights game in Evanston
-
UNC gets five-star defensive end
Mack Brown has the crown jewel of his 2020 class
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game