Watch Wyoming vs. New Mexico: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Wyoming (home) vs. New Mexico (away)

Current Records: Wyoming 4-2-0; New Mexico 2-4-0

What to Know

New Mexico is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.83 goals per game. New Mexico and Wyoming will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Lobos lost both of their matches to Wyoming last season, on scores of 42-3 and 31-3, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The Lobos might not have won anyway, but with 122 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They took a 35-21 hit to the loss column at the hands of Colorado State. New Mexico's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Bryson Carroll, who rushed for 193 yards and one TD on 26 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Carroll has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, if Wyoming was feeling good off their 53-17 takedown of UNLV three weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Wyoming didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 26-22 to San Diego State. If Wyoming was hoping to take revenge for the 27-24 defeat against San Diego State the last time the teams met in December of 2016, then they were left disappointed.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lobos are worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 391.7 on average. But the Cowboys are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 115.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: AT&T Sportsnet

AT&T Sportsnet Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.73

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Lobos.

Bettors have moved against the Cowboys slightly, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 19.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Wyoming and New Mexico both have two wins in their last four games.