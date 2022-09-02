Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Wyoming

Last Season Records: Wyoming 7-6; Tulsa 7-6

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off against the Wyoming Cowboys at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Tulsa was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Wyoming was 7-6 last year and is coming off of a 38-6 defeat against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Hurricane are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tulsa won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.