Utah State @ Wyoming

Current Records: Utah State 3-4; Wyoming 4-3

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys and the Utah State Aggies are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. The Cowboys will take on Utah State at 9:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium after a week off. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Wyoming netted a 27-14 win over the New Mexico Lobos two weeks ago. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit. Wyoming can attribute much of their success to TE Treyton Welch, who caught four passes for two TDs and 87 yards. Welch's performance made up for a slower matchup against the San Jose State Spartans three weeks ago.

Wyoming's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed New Mexico's offensive line to sack the quarterback seven times for a total loss of 30 yards. The heavy lifting was done by DT Gavin Meyer and DE Braden Siders, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Aggies beat the Colorado State Rams 17-13 last week. Utah State's RB Calvin Tyler Jr. filled up the stat sheet, picking up 129 yards on the ground on 24 carries.

The Cowboys are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those brave souls putting their money on Utah State against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 2-4 record ATS can't hold a candle to Wyoming's 4-2.

The wins brought Wyoming up to 4-3 and Utah State to a reciprocal 3-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wyoming comes into the contest boasting the 17th fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at three. But the Aggies enter the game having picked the ball off eight times, good for 18th in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

Saturday at 9:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:45 p.m. ET Where: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a 4.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Wyoming and Utah State both have three wins in their last six games.