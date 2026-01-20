The 2025 college football season earned its place among the best the sport has produced. Parity still hasn't fully arrived, but chaos certainly has. Out-of-nowhere upsets and unlikely risers kept puncturing the hierarchy, while several of the early-2020s powers like Alabama and Clemson continue to drift back toward the pack.

The season just ended, but most coaches flipped the page to 2026 weeks ago. A record-setting coaching carousel led to 32 new head coaches across the country, igniting another round of transfer-portal turbulence before the window closed last week. Rosters remain unsettled, but the ingredients are on the table waiting to be shaped -- and we're ready to start ranking the best teams.

Plenty of superstars return, too, and some with new homes: Arch Manning returns to Texas, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt is now with Lane Kiffin at LSU, Oregon's Dante Moore is bypassing the NFL Draft and Ohio State's Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith are back as the best QB-WR duo in the sport.

Everyone wants to know who will be the next Indiana. I'm telling you now: that lightning isn't striking again in 2026. But a few programs are positioned to surge back into relevance inside their leagues. For example, I'm a firm believer that Oklahoma State will rebound from one of the worst seasons ever to become a challenger in the Big 12 after Eric Morris' arrival from North Texas. He has completely rearranged the roster with an impressive haul from the portal, led by QB Drew Mestemaker.

And that all leads us here.

You're here to find out who will challenge for supremacy across the national scene. The Big Ten and SEC lead the pack as usual in our way-too-early top 25. But don't ignore the ACC and the Big 12, which have a handful of teams equipped to chase the national title in 2026.

1. Ohio State

The nation's most accurate passer, Julian Sayin, and the best player in the sport, Jeremiah Smith, return to Ohio State. That's enough to garner consideration for a top-five ranking. The Buckeyes should still have one of the more talented rosters in college football. The big question is how the defense reloads under coordinator Matt Patricia, who has already proven himself elite, having led a rebuild in his first season and turning the Buckeyes into a better version of themselves. Eight defenders arrive from a top-five portal class.

2. Texas

Texas will be incredibly talented on offense, particularly after picking up Auburn receiver Cam Coleman as well as running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown out of the portal. Quarterback Arch Manning returns after flipping the narrative in the second half of the season, showing his elite potential as a championship-caliber quarterback. It's playoff-or-bust for the Longhorns in 2026.

3. Georgia

Kirby Smart is still a master coach, and with quarterback Gunner Stockton returning and running back Nate Frazier in the backfield, this offense may finally step up with more experienced receivers. The defense wasn't as impressive as it once was and struggled to sack the quarterback, ranking 122nd nationally in tackles for loss, so that needs to improve with several starters returning in the front seven.

4. Oregon

Does Oregon have the best quarterback room in the country? Dante Moore shocked many when the first-round talent decided to return to the Ducks, and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola is now on campus as his backup. Remember, Oregon was relatively young last season, so this squad should be better by default next fall. The big question is how Dan Lanning adjusts after losing both coordinators to Power Four head-coaching gigs. The defense also needs a few new pieces to step up.

5. Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman told players the motto this year is to "leave no doubt" after falling short of the CFP. The Irish added receivers Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter from the transfer portal. Freeman is still one of the five best coaches in college football, as evidenced by the rumors of NFL teams showing interest in the 40-year-old coach. The schedule sets up again nicely for a playoff run.

6. Texas A&M

Quarterback Marcel Reed and receiver Mario Craver return from a team that started 11-0, but there are issues on defense that new defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill will need to address, particularly against the run. The Aggies didn't go overboard in the transfer portal, adding 18 key players to rank No. 11, according to 247Sports. The Aggies are built to win again but, again, the defense needs to be more consistent.

7. Texas Tech

Might Texas Tech be better in 2026 after its breakthrough season last fall? That's the word from the Red Raiders' camp after winning the Big 12 title and losing in a shutout in the second round of the CFP. They signed the nation's No. 8 portal class, led by Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby -- the best QB in the portal. Tech should be the preseason favorite in the Big 12.

8. Indiana

We doubted Indiana could replicate the 2024 season by reloading again, and yet the Hoosiers were much better. Curt Cignetti will side with a different transfer quarterback for a third straight year, snagging the nation's passing leader, TCU's Josh Hoover, to lead the offense. The transfer class included more power conference players than ever before under Cignetti, a sign that the Hoosiers are here to stay.

9. Michigan

The Wolverines might be the surprise team in the Big Ten next season. The hiring of Kyle Whittingham was a master stroke considering the timing and circumstances, but the addition of Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck is the key. His offense at Utah was electric, and tapping into the potential of quarterback Bryce Underwood should send shivers down the spines of opposing coaches.

10. Oklahoma

Oklahoma rode its defense into the playoff, but the offense didn't step up as many expected with quarterback John Mateer and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. The Sooners' defense should be elite once again. The offense should be better, too, even after losing productive receivers. Adding Virginia's Trell Harris and Texas' Parker Livingstone may have been the biggest pickups in the portal.

11. USC

USC flooded social media with announcements of the "re-signing" of key players. Quarterback Jayden Maiava is back and Lincoln Riley's offense should be solid once again after a 9-3 campaign. The Trojans lost defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn to Penn State, but the defense struggled throughout the season. The program needs to return to a top-25 defense to reach the playoff, which is the expectation in Riley's fifth season.

12. BYU

The Cougars should be Texas Tech's primary challengers (again) in the Big 12. The roster is among the most seasoned in the country, and with QB Bear Bachmeier and RB LJ Martin returning, the offense -- and the ability to rally from late-game deficits last season -- will certainly help next season on the road.

13. Miami

Miami should land Duke transfer Darian Mensah from the portal, which is key to keeping the Hurricanes in the top 15 in these way-too-early rankings. The offensive line loses as many as four starters and two elite pass rushers in Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, but Mario Cristobal lives and breathes in the trenches, and the group should be fine with a pair of veterans rising up the ranks.

14. LSU

Lane Kiffin revamped the roster and got his quarterback in Arizona State's Sam Leavitt. The Tigers will win immediately under Kiffin, but let's hold off on the playoff chatter for another year. Several big players from Ole Miss followed Kiffin to Baton Rouge, including his offensive staff. Keeping Blake Baker as defensive coordinator was a big win, too.

15. Alabama

Ty Simpson is headed to the NFL Draft, but Alabama coaches have been high on Keelon Russell for several months. I'm not sold on the portal class, especially after the Tide missed out on running back Hollywood Smothers and receiver Cam Coleman. The coaching staff is still elite, despite what others think, but the pressure is on Kalen DeBoer to make noise in the CFP.

16. Louisville

The Cardinals just weren't clicking at quarterback last season, but I have higher hopes with Ohio State transfer Lincoln Keinholz working with a reloaded roster led by an elite coach like Jeff Brohm. Isaac Brown also returns at running back after initially testing the portal waters. The Cards' transfer class ranks 14th nationally. UL is always underrated in the preseason.

17. Missouri

Eli Drinkwitz is a great coach who takes advantage of one of the easier schedules in the SEC. He failed to beat a ranked team last season, but the Tigers didn't have their starting quarterback. Running back Ahmad Hardy, who might be the best player on the team, returns as well. Replacing pass rushers and a tackle is critical to what the Tigers can achieve next fall.

18. Utah

The transition from the Kyle Whittingham era will have its hiccups, but longtime assistant Morgan Scalley steps into a great situation. Four players followed Whittingham to Michigan, but QB Devon Dampeer is back after being named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year. The majority of Utah's losses in the portal were not starters, but because of attrition and the eligibility clock, they will replace 17 starters.

19. Washington

Washington will be a popular pick to surprise in 2026. Luckily for the Huskies, quarterback Demond Williams Jr. opted to return to school rather than bolt for LSU and fight his former school in court over his NIL contract. Jedd Fisch gets the most out of every team he coaches, and this might be one of his best yet in a career spanning from Arizona to the Huskies.

20. Ole Miss

We're believers in Pete Golding, but I have questions about what that offense will look like without Lane Kiffin's touch and Charlie Weis Jr.'s guidance. Plus, the presumed starting quarterback is a highly rated but unproven Auburn transfer (Deuce Knight). But what if Trinidad Chambliss somehow returns to the roster as he challenges his eligibility in state court? I might bump the Rebels up a few more spots. Even so, running back Kewan Lacy coming back is huge.

21. Houston

"Who's the next Curt Cignetti?" He's already here. Houston's Willie Fritz is a veteran coach who turned Tulane around and led Houston to 10 wins in only its second season as a power conference team. I like the additions of Oregon defensive lineman Ashton Porter, but I especially have my eyes on Oregon running back Makhi Hughes, a former Tulane star. Could be a sneaky riser next season.

22. Penn State

I'm gonna take a chance on Matt Campbell, a long-time fantastic coach, pushing Penn State to play top-25 football despite a load of newcomers. Veteran quarterback Rocco Becht followed him from Iowa State, and that familiarity, along with the top-25 type talent still on the roster, will lead to a team that exits August worthy of consideration as a fringe top-25 team.

23. SMU

Did you pay attention to SMU's portal class in January? It's underrated, ranked No. 38 according to 247Sports, with USF pass rusher Ira Singleton, Cal running back Kendrick Raphael and Alabama receiver Jalen Hale joining the roster. Plus, Kevin Jennings is back again at quarterback. SMU quietly won nine games last season. Mustangs could make the push again.

24. Virginia Tech

Best hire of the coaching carousel? Best transfer class in Virginia Tech history? James Franklin pulled 12 of his players away from Penn State and added four-star Duke receiver Que'Sean Brown. In the wide open ACC, I'll side with one of the more consistent coaches in college football, lifting the Hokies back in the mix.

25. South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers returning to South Carolina doesn't quite have the same newsmaking impact as many of us believed it would have just a few months ago, but the Gamecocks should be happy they have potentially one of the more explosive quarterbacks in the SEC returning. South Carolina's schedule was historically difficult last season, and I never count out Shane Beamer when his back is against the wall.

Others considered: Arizona State, Boise State, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Oklahoma State