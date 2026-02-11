Conference championship contention and a spot in the College Football Playoff conversation by year's end -- are there two bigger goals for any program entering the 2026 season?

With schedules finalized across the Power Four and transfer-portal roster movement largely complete, it's time to identify the most important games on the calendar, with an eye toward national rankings as spring practice approaches.

Using our way-too-early 2026 Top 25 as a guide, we comb through each team's schedule to project the most pivotal game for every program.

1. Ohio State

Most pivotal game: at Indiana, Oct. 17

There's no way to sugarcoat it -- Ohio State's schedule is brutal next season, easily the most difficult in the Big Ten. Ryan Day has never faced a slate this demanding, one that includes five teams projected to finish inside the Top 25. With USC, Oregon and Michigan still ahead after this trip to Bloomington, a win here is imperative if the Buckeyes intend to return to Indianapolis.

2. Texas

Most pivotal game: Ohio State, Sept. 12

Ultimately, a nonconference, season-opening loss to Ohio State kept Texas out of the CFP last fall, making the rematch in Austin even more important. If the Longhorns win in Week 2, they'll have a marquee victory in the eyes of the selection committee, particularly if they're in the mix for an at-large berth. Road games at Tennessee and LSU loom large, as does the showdown in College Station on Nov. 27.

3. Georgia

Most pivotal game: at Ole Miss, Nov. 7

There's a chance, albeit a small one, that Georgia could arrive in Oxford unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in early November. The matchup could carry top-four seed implications in the playoff race if Ole Miss is elite again under first-year coach Pete Golding. Georgia split its meetings with the Rebels last fall and, in each game, saw its secondary picked apart by Trinidad Chambliss, who is seeking an eligibility waiver at a mid-February hearing. Alabama and Florida will always draw attention, but if Georgia wants another SEC title, the Bulldogs will have to get past Ole Miss.

4. Oregon

Most pivotal game: at USC, Sept. 26

The Ducks would face a mountainous climb back into the playoff and league title picture if they fall to the Trojans in Los Angeles. It's equally important for USC and coach Lincoln Riley, who's entering a contract year of sorts. This is the Big Ten opener for Dan Lanning and his new look staff and hiring from within and promoting two assistants to fill each coordinator spot.

5. Notre Dame

Most pivotal game: Miami, Nov. 7

Given Notre Dame's favorable schedule, the CFP selection committee will need to see how Marcus Freeman's team performs against the elite opponents on its 2026 slate, including Miami. A loss to the Hurricanes cost the Fighting Irish a playoff bid last season, a result that didn't fully register until the committee's final vote.

6. Texas A&M

Most pivotal game: Texas, Nov. 27

Last season's road loss to the Longhorns was the Aggies first of the year, and they never recovered, falling to Miami a few weeks later in the first round of the CFP. The defeat also squandered their chance to reach the SEC Championship Game. At this point in the season, quarterbacks Marcel Reed and Manning could both be in the mix for a Heisman finalist spot.

7. Texas Tech

Most pivotal game: Arizona State, Oct. 17

Luckily for the Red Raiders, their most important conference matchup comes after an open date against a Sun Devils squad that beat them last season. Arizona State's going to look very different roster-wise but coach Kenny Dillingham seems to thrive in the underdog role. The conference opener against Houston is another pivotal tilt, but doesn't seem as significant as this one. Remember -- we're projecting here!

8. Indiana

Most pivotal game: at Michigan, Oct. 24

The Hoosiers have dates with USC and Washington during the final month of the season, but those lose some of their luster if this trip to Ann Arbor to battle the Wolverines goes south. Indiana's 2024 win over Michigan was only the program's second against the Wolverines in the last 35 years. Expect this one to have conference title game implications just beyond the season's midway point.

9. Michigan

Most pivotal game: at Ohio State, Nov. 28

This is going to sound cliche, but nothing would spike Kyle Whittingham's inaugural season at Michigan like a victory over Ohio State. The Wolverines are one of the more undervalued legitimate title contenders this offseason with the talent they have coming back and the home-run staff Whittingham has put together in short order. A win over Ohio State, even if it doesn't have Big Ten title implications, would be a feather in this staff's cap.

10. Oklahoma

Most pivotal game: at Michigan, Sept. 12

The Sooners used last season's win over Michigan in Norman as a catapult into SEC play and were one of four at-large CFP selections from the conference. Another win over Michigan -- this time a way-too-early top-10 team -- is an incredible early-September matchup with poll bragging rights on the line. It might come in handy on Selection Sunday, too. While this one has no bearing on the conference standings, Oklahoma's chief goal is getting back to the CFP.

11. USC

Most pivotal game: at Penn State, Oct. 10

This is the type of road game USC has often lost under Lincoln Riley since joining the Big Ten. The Trojans face four teams inside our top-20, and Penn State isn't one of them. Still, the game follows physical battles with Oregon and Washington and could become a trap heading into an open date. If USC's goal is reaching the CFP, this one has must-win written all over it.

12. BYU

Most pivotal game: at Utah, Nov. 7

To get back to the Big 12 Championship and play for a spot in the playoff, the Cougars need to win this road game against the Utes. They host Notre Dame a couple weeks prior in a key nonconference contest, but the clearest path to the program's first CFP appearance is winning the league. BYU does not play Texas Tech in the regular season next fall.

13. Miami

Most pivotal game: at Clemson, Oct. 3

Not to be confused with Miami's toughest game next season, the trip to Clemson caps a brutal three-game road stretch to open ACC play. Clemson remains something of an unknown after Dabo Swinney replaced several members of his coaching staff while sticking to a conservative approach in the transfer portal this offseason. If Miami is tripped up by the Tigers, winning the ACC becomes significantly more difficult.

14. LSU

Most pivotal game: at Ole Miss, Sept. 19

Lane Kiffin's Year 1 goals could unravel quickly if LSU falls to his former program in its SEC opener. It's one of the season's most anticipated games and the first of several that will shape the narrative around the first-year coach and his early success. LSU closes November with Alabama, Texas and Tennessee in consecutive weeks, leaving little margin for error. The Tigers can't afford this early loss.

15. Alabama

Most pivotal game: at LSU, Nov. 7

One of several barometer games for Kalen DeBoer in a pivotal third season, Alabama would likely have to run the table the rest of the way to reach the CFP if it loses here. With one of the SEC's toughest schedules, that's unlikely. As the home stretch begins, all eyes will be on the Crimson Tide against Kiffin and the Tigers.

16. Louisville

Most pivotal game: at Georgia Tech, Nov. 7

The Cardinals should get some love during ACC Media Days as a worthy adversary to challenge Miami at the top of the conference, but being one of the hunted is not something Louisville is used to as a program. The Cardinals go to Georiga Tech and North Carolina before ending their conference slate against Pittsburgh on Nov. 21. With a hot start, Louisville could be in control of its destiny entering the campaign's final weeks.

17. Missouri

Most pivotal game: Texas A&M, Oct. 10

The Tigers only have themselves to blame for last season's struggles against ranked competition. Opportunities were there, but Missouri's execution failed in key moments. Texas A&M is the first of five ranked opponents over the final eight weeks of the 2026 season, and the Aggies will have to deal with a hostile environment. This is where Drinkwitz earns his keep as one of the sport's up-and-coming coaches.

18. Utah

Most pivotal game: vs. BYU, Nov. 7

Keep an eye on the winner of this game -- they could emerge as the top challenger to Texas Tech's Big 12 throne. Utah travels to Cincinnati a week before, but looking ahead to late October, Morgan Scalley and his team may face additional challenges if the first few months of the season go as planned.

19. Washington

Most pivotal game: at Nebraska, Oct. 31

Huskies' hopes for the season could end on Halloween if they can't win what should be a favorable road matchup against Nebraska. Matt Rhule has yet to beat a ranked opponent with the Huskers, but this feels like an opportunity in Lincoln. Jedd Fisch will likely show his team last year's loss to struggling Wisconsin as a reminder that no game is easy in the Big Ten.

20. Ole Miss

Most pivotal game: at Florida, Sept. 26

Regardless of the outcome of the revenge game against Lane Kiffin and LSU in Week 3, the Gators will ensure the Rebels have their full attention in the Swamp the following week. Ole Miss faltered on the road against Florida a couple of years ago, and with the Rebels' coaching changes this offseason, the time to strike is now -- before Jon Sumrall's program hits its stride.

21. Houston

Most pivotal game: at Texas Tech, Sept. 19

Willie Fritz becomes the dark horse to win national coach of the year honors if his team goes to Lubbock and wins their Big 12 opener. He quietly won 10 games last season and brings back the wealth of his starting lineup. Texas Tech may not be the unanimous preseason conference favorite because of the Cougars. And that respect is rightfully deserved. The Big 12 race goes nuclear at Houston if the Cougars stun the Red Raiders.

22. Penn State

Most pivotal game: USC, Oct. 10

Equally vital to USC's road to a possible Big Ten Championship Game appearance, Matt Campbell would have to feel good about his team's shot if the Nittany Lions can get to 3-0 in conference play with a win over the Trojans. This is the rumored whiteout game in Happy Valley for 2026, which heightens the stakes a bit for the home team.

23. SMU

Most pivotal game: at Louisville, Sept. 19

Unless Virginia Tech balls out this fall, Louisville might be the only

ranked opponent the Mustangs play during ACC action. They have to go to Notre Dame in Week 13, but by that time, SMU will know where it stands in the race to get to Charlotte. Of course, this game drops a few notches if SMU struggles in the opener at Florida State.

24. Virginia Tech

Most pivotal game: at SMU, Nov. 7

Expectations are high for first-year coach James Franklin. No other ACC team plays road games against Miami, Clemson and SMU, however, so Virginia Tech's schedule is not necessarily conducive to CFP buzz. A win in Dallas likely puts the Hokies in the ACC conversation with the trip to Miami looming two weeks later.

25. South Carolina

Most pivotal game: vs. Texas A&M, Nov. 7

It's hard to forget the 27-point halftime lead the Gamecocks squandered at Texas A&M in 2025, a black eye for Shane Beamer during a lackluster fourth season. Based on the timing of this one and Beamer's warming seat, South Carolina could face immense pressure with bowl eligibility up in the air.