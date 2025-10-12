USC running back Waymond Jordan is expected to miss multiple weeks due to an ankle injury that he suffered in the Trojans' Week 7 win against Michigan, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Jordan, USC's leading rusher, was carted off the field after logging 11 carries for 39 yards.

Jordan emerged as one of USC's top offensive options through the first half of the season. His 576 yards rushing rank third among Big Ten running backs and his 6.5 yards per carry also ranks third among Big Ten running backs with at least 50 carries on the year. Jordan paces the Trojans with five touchdowns rushing.

The 5-foot-10 and 210-pound Jordan wasn't the only running back that the Trojans lost in their Michigan victory. No. 2 option Eli Sanders was also carted off of the field in the first half. USC coach Lincoln Riley said after the game that he fears Sanders' injury is season ending. Sanders will undergo further evaluation.

USC entered Week 7 without running backs Harry Dalton III and freshman Riley Wormley. Riley listed sophomore Bryan Jackson as "out" on USC's injury report earlier in the week, but he came out of halftime to carry the ball five times for 35 yards in the wake of Jordan and Sanders' injuries.

"Unique situation," Riley said. "It was a wellness issue obviously in the game. He has been practicing in a very limited capacity in the build up the last several weeks. He had a turf toe. There was the expectation coming into this game that outside of the near catastrophe that we weren't going to play him.

"The game plays out, we have a couple of injuries that you obviously never expect to happen. We were able to get into communication with the league office and explain the situation. Our doctors medically cleared him. Again, it just became a wellness issue for us. We made sure to clear it."

USC's running back depth will be tested during critical stretch

Jackson is, apparently, able to play, which is a huge boon for USC as it navigates a difficult portion of its schedule. USC plays its second straight game against an AP-ranked team in Week 8 as it travels to face off against rival No. 16 Notre Dame.

USC has a bye in Week 9, which could help it to get healthy, before it hits the road again on Nov. 1 for a showdown against a solid Nebraska team. The Trojans also have conference games against Northwestern and Iowa over the next month.

The good news for USC is, even shorthanded as it was, the rushing attack still looked effective versus Michigan's stout defense. Jackson scored the game's decisive touchdown in the fourth quarter while averaging seven yards per carry.

Walk-on King Miller truly impressed while stepping into a quasi-bellcow role. He logged a career-high 18 carries for 158 yards and one touchdown.