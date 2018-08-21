WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder motivates Alabama football ahead of 2018 season
The WBC king brought some words of wisdom to the Crimson Tide
When people discuss the physical playing style and domination of Alabama, they may sometimes liken the Crimson Tide to a heavyweight championship boxer. So, it was only fitting that the reigning WBC heavyweight champion of the world dropped by to deliver some motivation to the defending national champions.
Tuesday morning, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, met with the Alabama football team as the 2018 college football season rapidly approaches. After touting his personal undefeated record (40-0, 39 KOs), the champion of the individual sport reminded the Crimson Tide players about the value of teamwork out there on the field.
Both Alabama and Wilder have a pretty significant fall season ahead of them. The Tide, ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25, are looking to earn the sixth national championship of the Nick Saban era, beginning on Sept. 1 when they take on Louisville in Orlando, Florida. Meanwhile, Wilder is officially scheduled to battle former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury this fall on a date yet to be determined.
