College football is back with its Week 0 schedule, which will play out entirely on Saturday, Aug. 27. In many ways it is an appetizer for the Week 1 schedule that will unfold over Labor Day weekend. But the limited betting menu will still see a ton of action as football-starved bettors get ready to see their first meaningful games in months. There are seven FBS games during Week 0, and Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Ireland is the most notable of them all.

The Cornhuskers are 13-point favorites in the Week 0 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The tightest of the college football lines for Week 0 is UTEP vs. North Texas, which is listed as a pick'em. Which games should you target in your college football picks? Before locking in any college football bets, be sure to see the top Week 0 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three years, he is 105-89 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 0: He's laying the points with Illinois (-10) against Wyoming in a 4 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday.

Coming off a 2-6 campaign in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Illinois took a decent step forward in Bret Bielema's first year, going 5-7 in 2021. After a 1-4 start, the Illini went 4-3 down the stretch, a run highlighted by a road upset of then-No. 7 Penn State on Oct. 23.



Sallee likes what Illinois has coming back, and he's also concerned by the personnel losses sustained by Wyoming, which is why he's comfortable taking the Illini as double-digit favorites.

"The Cowboys were decimated by departures, including stud receiver Isaiah Neyor," Sallee told SportsLine. "Plus, the entire left side of the offensive line has to be rebuilt. The Illini, on the other hand, have an established transfer quarterback in Tommy DeVito who isn't going to be shocked by anything that the Cowboys throw at him. The combination of DeVito and established offensive skill players will force Wyoming into a shootout ... and it isn't built for that." See who else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

