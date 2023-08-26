The Week 0 college football schedule includes seven games and the first weekend of meaningful football in months will be highlighted by a pair of ranked programs. No. 6 USC narrowly missed the College Football Playoff last season but the Trojans return Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and will begin their season against San Jose State on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. The Trojans are 31-point favorites in the Week 0 college football odds but surprisingly aren't the largest favorites of the day, with UCF spotting Kent State 36 points.

In the other marquee Week 0 college football matchup, No. 13 Notre Dame will head to Ireland to take on Navy for the 96th time in program history. The 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff will be the first game of the season and Notre Dame is a 20.5-point favorite in the latest college football lines. Other games include Vanderbilt (-17.5) against Hawaii and San Diego State (-2.5) against Ohio. Before locking in any Week 0 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 0 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 0 college football odds from Caesars and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of around 6-1. Get his top college football picks now.

Top Week 0 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top Week 0 college football picks: He is betting Under 49 points as Notre Dame takes on Navy at 2:30 p.m. ET in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. A lot of the attention will be focused on Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman and the Irish offense but head coach Marcus Freeman will be hoping that Notre Dame is a defense-first team given his background on that side of the ball.

Sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison is back after recording six interceptions last season and linebackers JD Bertrand and Jack Kiser return after leading the team in tackles last year. They'll look to bottle up Navy's triple-option offense, which ranked 105th in the nation in scoring last season during a 4-8 season that led to Ken Niumatalolo not being retained.

Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry takes over at the Naval Academy and you can expect the offense to continue bleed the clock and play complimentary football. That's generally good news for Under bettors and Sallee assumes points will be difficult to come by for the Midshipmen, predicting Notre Dame would need to score 40 or more for the Over to hit. See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 0 college football picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he loves, including a bet against a team he says "won't be able to keep up." You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 0 of college football, and which team is set to roll to an easy cover? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.