While most college football programs will begin their season next week, a handful of teams are getting the year started a little early and the Week 0 college football schedule features a pair of matchups featuring ranked teams. No. 13 Notre Dame will kick things off against Navy in the 2023 Aer Lingus College Football Classic, which begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland. Notre Dame is a 20.5-point favorite in the Week 0 college football odds as Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman hopes to get the Irish back into the College Football Playoff picture.

Meanwhile, No. 6 USC will host San Jose State in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday where the Trojans are 30.5-point favorites in the college football lines. There are seven Week 0 college football games and football bettors across the country will be eager to get their first taste of meaningful college football. Before locking in any Week 0 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 0 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, and Heisman voter.

One of Sallee's top Week 0 college football picks: Sallee is going Under 50.5 points as Notre Dame takes on Navy at 2:30 p.m. ET in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Ireland was the site of the first NCAA-sanctioned college football game in Europe back in 1988 and this will be the second season in a row that a high-profile matchup was held in Dublin after Northwestern vs. Nebraska a season ago.

Head coach Marcus Freeman was the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame before being elevated after Brian Kelly's departure and the defense is expected to lay the foundation in his second season. Benjamin Morrison is back after recording six interceptions in 2022 and he'll lead a talented secondary while JD Bertrand and Jack Kiser anchor the front seven.

"Two things on this one. First, it's in Dublin, Ireland. It's a fool's errand to expect that both offenses come out clicking. Second, Notre Dame's defense was light's out last year, and it returns a ton of talent," Sallee said. "Even if the Fighting Irish coach lets transfer quarterback Sam Hartman loose in order to make a Heisman Trophy statement, he'll have to lead the offense to 40 or more points to sniff the over hitting." See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

