On paper, Week 1 lacks strong matchups. Ole Miss and SMU are the only ranked teams favored by less than 10 points this weekend. The average line for matchups involving top-25 teams is 32 points, a product of fewer teams scheduling marquee nonconference games in the playoff era.

For much of the preseason Top 25, this weekend's slate is less about survival and more about checking boxes. That makes the scoreboard only part of the story.

When the hard-driven narratives -- upset bids, playoff implications and statement wins -- are largely off the table, the details become the attraction.

How quickly do new quarterbacks settle in? Which position groups look ready for the real tests ahead? Can a contender's depth live up to the hype? And perhaps most importantly, does a team look like the version its ranking suggests? These games may resemble glorified practices, but there are still plenty of reasons to watch.

Here are a few must-check boxes for those ranked teams playing overmatched foes.

College football odds, predictions: LSU vs. Clemson, Ole Miss vs. Louisville lead Week 1 picks Brad Crawford

1) Line of scrimmage success

Teams this involves: No. 4 Notre Dame (vs. Wisconsin), No. 7 Miami (at Stanford), No. 8 Texas A&M (vs. Missouri State), No. 13 Alabama (vs. ECU), No. 21 Utah (vs. Idaho), No. 23 Houston (vs. Oregon State), No. 25 Missouri (vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff)

Two of us at CBS Sports have picked Notre Dame to win the national championship this season. After last season's slow start, a strong performance as a 20.5-point favorite against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field is vital. The Irish boast one of the most talented rosters in the sport, and C.J. Carr is a quarterback continuing to rise.

At Miami, the Hurricanes replace several starters along the offensive front and two first-round picks at pass-rush spots defensively. That's the only reason the Hurricanes start the season outside the top five. There's a ton of hype around this program after it reached the CFP final last year. They'll get their first chance to back it up with a cross-country trip against a conference opponent that has already faced live rounds.

Four new starters on the offensive line and a bunch of new faces defensively will have Texas A&M coach Mike Elko taking notes this weekend. The Aggies should have no problem running away from Missouri State early, but keep an eye on the Aggies' pass rush and run blocking.

Alabama's ground game has been dormant under Kalen DeBoer, and he has all but guaranteed it will be improved in 2026. It's time to show a nastier, angrier group at the line of scrimmage against a potential high-end team from the American as a four-touchdown favorite. Moving the ball on the ground would help ease Keelon Russell into his transition as the Crimson Tide's QB1, too.

2) Proof of concept

Teams this involves: No. 16 Michigan (vs. Western Michigan), No. 20 Tennessee (vs. Furman)

With Michigan breaking in first-year coach Kyle Whittingham and mass changes across the board -- including the first game for OC Jason Beck with Bryce Underwood -- it's imperative the Wolverines look the part this weekend.

In Knoxville, five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon makes his much-anticipated debut as Tennessee's starter, and he'll have plenty of talent around him. Execution and precision are something to watch here. On defense, keep an eye on how much new coordinator Jim Knowles' influence is showing up.

3) Establish early momentum

Teams this involves: No. 9 Ole Miss (vs. Louisville), No. 11 LSU (vs. Clemson), No. 14 USC (vs. Fresno State), No. 17 Washington (vs. Washington State), No. 18 Penn State (vs. Marshall), No. 19 SMU (at Florida State), No. 22 Iowa (vs. Northern Illinois), No. 24 Louisville (vs. Ole Miss),

There are a couple of matchups in this group that offer intrigue, including the only game featuring two ranked teams -- Sunday night's showdown between Ole Miss and Louisville. SMU is widely considered a serious ACC contender, but the Mustangs are a narrow 3.5-point favorite at Florida State (1-0).

LSU's opener against Clemson is about much more than starting 1-0. It is Lane Kiffin's first chance to make his mark on a program that has undergone a dramatic reset, and he gets it under the bright lights of Tiger Stadium against a recognizable opponent. Kiffin begins his tenure with a new quarterback and a reworked roster.

Kiffin has been all over the news in recent weeks for off-field reasons, and he would love nothing more than to turn the conversation to his team's success between the sidelines. LSU fans have endured a bevy of offseason distractions; now, they're ready to see some proof of concept.

Speaking of fans, they failed to show for USC's opening win over San Jose State. Will Saturday's home date with Fresno State be any different? Lincoln Riley was pleased with his team's defensive performance for three quarters before bad tackling and a couple of coverage breakdowns drew his ire in the fourth quarter. Fresno State will play in a bowl game this fall, so this is an opportunity to make a statement.

At Penn State, Saturday sets the tone before the schedule gets complicated. Penn State opens the Matt Campbell era at Beaver Stadium against Marshall, a matchup that should give the new coach room to let his team play fast, clean and confidently. A strong start matters because Campbell inherits a program with immediate expectations and a roster built with many of his former players.

4) Get those starters out

Teams this involves: No. 1 Ohio State (vs. Ball State), No. 3 Georgia (vs. Tennessee State), No. 4 Texas (Texas State), No. 6 Indiana (vs. North Texas), No. 10 Oklahoma (vs. UTEP), No. 12 Texas Tech (vs. Abilene Christian), No. 14 BYU (vs. Utah Tech)

For Ohio State and Texas, getting to Week 2 without significant injuries is priority No. 1. The Buckeyes are 50.5-point favorites against Ball State, while the Longhorns are expected to win by five touchdowns. There's some proof of concept associated with both teams as well. Ohio State is moving to Arthur Smith's offense, and Will Muschamp is calling the defense at Texas.

It's going to take several weeks to really understand what defending national champion Indiana has this season. North Texas was gouged by the transfer portal after coach Eric Morris bolted to Oklahoma State, and the Hoosiers, well, they'll likely have a sizable lead in this one by intermission. Josh Hoover gets his first start at quarterback with a new-look backfield behind him and fellow transfer Nick Marsh on the outside at receiver.

Tommy Castellanos hasn't been on a campus for a week yet and may get some PT during Saturday's opener for Texas Tech. Signed as the backup to Will Hammond, Castellanos gives the Red Raiders another wrinkle in a run game that features Cameron Dickey, J'Koby Williams and others. Abilene Christian doesn't have the bodies to match Texas Tech's size at the line of scrimmage, which should result in a ton of rushing yards in Lubbock for the preseason Big 12 frontrunners.