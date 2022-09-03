After a somewhat dry Week 0 slate, the intensity really ramps up during the Week 1 college football schedule. There are three matchups between ranked opponents, headlined by No. 5 Notre Dame's trip to No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday night. Despite both teams being ranked in the top five, Ohio State is a 16-point favorite in the latest Week 1 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The Fighting Irish opened as 13-point underdogs, but the early betting action has been all over the Buckeyes.

Elsewhere in the Week 1 college football lines, No. 3 Georgia is a 16.5-point favorite against No. 11 Oregon, and No. 19 Arkansas is laying 6.5 points against No. 23 Cincinnati. Which teams should you be targeting with your Week 1 college football picks? Before locking in any college football bets, be sure to see the top Week 1 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 107-90 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 2-1 in Week 0. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 1 college football odds from Caesars and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of around 6-1. Get his top college football picks now.

Top Week 1 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 1: He is taking the Under 54 in the Georgia vs. Oregon matchup on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs might have lost five defensive players in the first round of the NFL draft, but they still have plenty of talent on that side of the ball. Their offense is going to be methodical under Stetson Bennett's leadership, which is one reason why they went Under the total in eight of their final 10 games last season.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is going to need some time to develop chemistry with his new wide receivers after transferring from Auburn. A matchup against a defense that set a modern record with 6.9 points per game allowed last season is not an ideal first outing for a transfer quarterback. He struggled against Georgia when he was Auburn's signal caller, so Sallee does not have high hopes for him on Saturday.

"Nix completed 56.4% of his passes, only threw one touchdown and was picked twice in three games vs. Georgia when he was at Auburn," Sallee told SportsLine. "Is that going to change? Nope. Georgia will jump out to a lead and then deflate the football for an easy Under." See who else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 1 college football picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including a spread he says is too small because a coach is going to run up the score in a big way. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 1 of college football? And which college football picks need to be part of your parlays? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.