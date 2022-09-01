College football shares the spotlight with the NFL for most of the season, but Labor Day weekend is the exception. The Week 1 college football schedule is the main event on the sports calendar. Because of that the betting action is expected to be heavy. Games kick off on Thursday evening and run all the way to Monday night. The Week 1 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Georgia at -3 against Oregon, Ohio State at -17.5 against Notre Dame and Utah at -3 against Florida.

Bettors will be targeting the big games, but also looking for value in the college football lines across the board as they make straight picks and build parlays. Before locking in any college football bets, be sure to see the top Week college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 107-90 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 2-1 in Week 0. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 1 college football odds from Caesars and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of around 6-1. Get his top college football picks now.

Top Week 1 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 1: Sallee is going Under 52.5 in the matchup between No. 3 Georgia and No. 11 Oregon at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Bulldogs had the most dominant defense in the nation in 2021, giving up just 153 points all season long. They took heavy losses to the NFL Draft on that side of the ball, however.

Sallee believes they'll pick up right where they left off, making this look like a low-scoring matchup.

"This one boils down to two things -- Georgia's defense won't take a big step back and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is a liability," Sallee told SportsLine. "The mass exodus in Athens was a big story during the NFL Draft, but coach Kirby Smart is just fine with Jalen Carter up front, Nolan Smith at linebacker and an ultra-talented secondary. Nix completed 56.4% of his passes, only threw on touchdown and was picked twice in three games vs. Georgia when he was at Auburn. Is that going to change? Nope. Georgia will jump out to a lead and then deflate the football for an easy Under." See who else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 1 college football picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including a spread he says is too small because a coach is going to run up the score in a big way. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 1 of college football? And which college football picks need to be part of your parlays? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.