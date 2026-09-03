After a long offseason, college football is finally back on our screens. While a long season is ahead, teams have tremendously important chances to make strong first impressions as Week 1 comes around the corner.

While the sport has moved away from super marquee Week 1 games in exchange for bangers in Week 2 or 3, there are still numerous contests that could prove relevant to the postseason picture. Lane Kiffin's former and current programs both play high-profile ACC opponents and upset spots. Of course, there's also high-powered Group of Six teams hoping to crash the party.

Playoff cases aren't made in Week 1, but they can be lost. And more importantly, narratives are set that can be hard to shake. With that in mind, here are five (well, technically seven) games that could impact the upcoming postseason race.

No. 11 LSU vs. Clemson

All eyes will be on Baton Rouge as Lane Kiffin makes his LSU debut. The Tigers have not made the CFP since Joe Burrow's magical season in 2019, and LSU has invested an otherworldly amount of money into this roster. Expectations are contention or bust, and faceplanting in the opener would expediently end the honeymoon.

The Tigers had a disappointing 2025, but Clemson finally dipped into the transfer portal to build some immediate defensive line depth. A win for Clemson would be a massive statement for the program and set the ACC up to get multiple teams in the CFP.

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 24 Louisville

There is a trend in this list: opponents can benefit greatly from playing high-profile SEC opponents. In this case, Louisville will try to stun Ole Miss in Pete Golding's first real game as head coach. Golding was promoted to the full-time role ahead of the CFP, but this was his first offseason leading the team after Kiffin's departure.

Louisville had a slightly underwhelming nine-win season last year, including a three-game losing streak in November. However, retaining star running back Isaac Brown and adding Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz at quarterback brings some intrigue. Ole Miss hopes to set up a national championship run, but the Cardinals are a serious problem.

Auburn vs. Baylor

Neither Auburn nor Baylor will play in the CFP this year, but downballot implications still remain. The Big 12 only has a handful of opportunities against uber-talented SEC opponents, and the Bears represent one of the best shots for an upset.

Auburn has endured five straight losing seasons, the worst run since 1950, but first-year coach Alex Golesh has high expectations. The Tigers brought in a top 10 transfer class with 40 members, including 13 from Golesh's South Florida squad. A quick start could help get Auburn back on track and help build some additional credibility for the SEC's middle class.

No. 19 SMU at Florida State

SMU's triumphant entrance to the ACC started with a 42-16 demolition of Florida State in 2024, a major lowlight in a 2-10 season for the Seminoles. Now, FSU's expectations are higher than they've been in a few seasons, led by rising wide receiver Duce Robinson and running back Ousmane Kromah.

But still, SMU knows its opportunity. The Mustangs enter as perhaps the top contender to Miami in the ACC, and quarterback Kevin Jennings is set to debut a major Heisman Trophy campaign. SMU got out to a slow start last year following a lower-body injury to Jennings. With a strong performance, the Mustangs could easily launch into the top 15.

Group of Five longshots

No. 2 Oregon vs. Boise State

No. 5 Texas vs.Texas State

No. 14 USC vs. Fresno State

Two years ago, Boise State went on the road against a stacked Oregon squad and held their own in a 37-34 victory. It was a coming-out party of sorts for Ashton Jeanty, who later became a Heisman Trophy finalist. In Week 1, there are three such games involving teams that could easily find themselves in the Group of Six race.

Boise State again plays against Oregon, though the Broncos project worse, and Oregon could be even better. Texas hosts Texas State, which sits only about 30 minutes down I-35. The Bobcats return sensational talent on offense, including quarterback Brad Jackson and receiver Beau Sparks, both of whom could have garnered massive transfer offers. Fresno State could also take a step under second-year coach Matt Entz, especially after stunning Boise State 30-7 last November.

Of course, all three non-power teams are underdogs by several scores. The chances of any pulling off an upset are slim. Still, a strong performance or close call could help give a leg up in the playoff race. If they get demolished, their chances screech to a halt.