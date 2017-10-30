Week 10 college football lines, odds: Bama, Oklahoma State favorites in rivalry games
Get an early look at the odds for Week 10's biggest games
The opening lines for many of Week 10's games have been posted with quite a few surprises. Let's take a look at what the numbers are for all the top 25 games, as well as a few other interesting contests.
Top 10 Games
No. 1 Alabama (-21.5) vs. No. 19 LSU: This is always one of the biggest games of the season, but Vegas doesn't expect it to be close.
No. 2 Georgia (-22.5) vs. South Carolina: Georgia is more than a three-touchdown favorite over the team currently in second place in the SEC East.
No. 3 Ohio State (-16) at Iowa: Ohio State just beat Penn State, but the Buckeyes may want to pay attention to what happened to the Nittany Lions when they had to play in Iowa City.
No. 4 Wisconsin (-10) at Indiana: Considering Wisconsin's schedule, it should be trying to crush the spread every week too.
No. 5 Notre Dame (-13) vs. Wake Forest: This might be the easiest game left on Notre Dame's schedule, but don't get confused. This game will not be easy.
No. 6 Clemson (-7) at No. 20 NC State: Raise your hand if you pegged this game as the most important of the season in the ACC Atlantic back before the season began.
No. 7 Penn State (-11) at No. 24 Michigan State: Both teams are coming off a loss, but only one still has playoff hopes.
No. 8 Oklahoma (+4) at No. 11 Oklahoma State: This could be a preview of the Big 12 Championship Game.
No. 9 Miami (+3) vs. No. 13 Virginia Tech: Miami is undefeated, ranked in the top 10, and is still an underdog at home to Virginia Tech.
No. 10 TCU (-6.5) vs. Texas: The Horned Frogs can't let the Cyclones beat them two weeks in a row.
Rest of the Top 25
No. 12 Washington (-26.5) vs. Oregon: Oregon just picked up a win over Utah and is improving, but the oddsmakers don't like it much in this matchup.
No. 14 Iowa State (+3) at West Virginia: Iowa State's knocked off two top five teams this year, but it still isn't getting much respect from the books.
No. 15 UCF (-13) at SMU: It's not a marquee matchup, but this could be one of the best games of the weekend.
No. 16 Auburn (-13.5) at Texas A&M: The Tigers have a chance to make a statement in College Station.
No. 17 USC (-9) vs. No. 23 Arizona: The winner of this game will have first place in the Pac-12 South all to themselves.
No. 18 Stanford (+3) at No. 25 Washington State: Wazzu just lost to Arizona, but it's still a favorite against a Stanford team that struggled with Oregon State this week.
No. 22 Memphis (-15) at Tulsa (Friday): Memphis is playing like the only real threat to UCF in the American.
Other Interesting Lines
- Kentucky (-4.5) vs. Ole Miss
- Florida State (-2.5) vs. Syracuse
- Michigan (-14.5) vs. Minnesota
- Missouri (-2) vs. Florida
