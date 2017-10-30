Week 10 college football lines, odds: Bama, Oklahoma State favorites in rivalry games

The opening lines for many of Week 10's games have been posted with quite a few surprises. Let's take a look at what the numbers are for all the top 25 games, as well as a few other interesting contests.

Top 10 Games

No. 1 Alabama (-21.5) vs. No. 19 LSU: This is always one of the biggest games of the season, but Vegas doesn't expect it to be close.

No. 2 Georgia (-22.5) vs. South Carolina: Georgia is more than a three-touchdown favorite over the team currently in second place in the SEC East.

No. 3 Ohio State (-16) at Iowa: Ohio State just beat Penn State, but the Buckeyes may want to pay attention to what happened to the Nittany Lions when they had to play in Iowa City.

No. 4 Wisconsin (-10) at Indiana: Considering Wisconsin's schedule, it should be trying to crush the spread every week too.

No. 5 Notre Dame (-13) vs. Wake Forest: This might be the easiest game left on Notre Dame's schedule, but don't get confused. This game will not be easy.

No. 6 Clemson (-7) at No. 20 NC State: Raise your hand if you pegged this game as the most important of the season in the ACC Atlantic back before the season began.

No. 7 Penn State (-11) at No. 24 Michigan State: Both teams are coming off a loss, but only one still has playoff hopes.

No. 8 Oklahoma (+4) at No. 11 Oklahoma State: This could be a preview of the Big 12 Championship Game.

No. 9 Miami (+3) vs. No. 13 Virginia Tech: Miami is undefeated, ranked in the top 10, and is still an underdog at home to Virginia Tech.

No. 10 TCU (-6.5) vs. Texas: The Horned Frogs can't let the Cyclones beat them two weeks in a row.

Rest of the Top 25

No. 12 Washington (-26.5) vs. Oregon: Oregon just picked up a win over Utah and is improving, but the oddsmakers don't like it much in this matchup.

No. 14 Iowa State (+3) at West Virginia: Iowa State's knocked off two top five teams this year, but it still isn't getting much respect from the books.

No. 15 UCF (-13) at SMU: It's not a marquee matchup, but this could be one of the best games of the weekend.

No. 16 Auburn (-13.5) at Texas A&M: The Tigers have a chance to make a statement in College Station.

No. 17 USC (-9) vs. No. 23 Arizona: The winner of this game will have first place in the Pac-12 South all to themselves.

No. 18 Stanford (+3) at No. 25 Washington State: Wazzu just lost to Arizona, but it's still a favorite against a Stanford team that struggled with Oregon State this week.

No. 22 Memphis (-15) at Tulsa (Friday): Memphis is playing like the only real threat to UCF in the American.

Other Interesting Lines