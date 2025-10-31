The Week 10 college football schedule rolls on with three more games on Friday night, headlined by Syracuse vs. North Carolina in an ACC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are on four-game losing streaks, so it is a must-win game for both programs on Halloween. The Orange are 2.5-point favorites, but SportsLine's proven computer model prefers backing the Over (45.5) with its best bets for Friday night. Other games on Friday include No. 25 Memphis (-14) at Rice and Louisiana Tech (-16.5) vs. Sam Houston.

The model is taking the Over (48.5) in Rice vs. Memphis, and it is also backing Sam Houston to cover against Louisiana Tech with its Friday college football best bets for online sports betting.

Click here to bet on Friday's games with the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, and three months of NBA League Pass free:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it enters Week 10 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Friday's college football schedule

Over 48.5 in Rice vs. Memphis

Over 45.5 in Syracuse vs. North Carolina

Sam Houston +16.5 vs. Louisiana Tech

Click here to bet on the Friday college football action with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $300 in free bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Friday college football best bets

Game: Rice Owls vs. Memphis Tigers, 7 p.m. ET

The Pick: Over 48.5 points

Memphis has put itself in an excellent position to make the College Football Playoff after taking down South Florida last week. The Tigers scored 34 points against the Bulls, who were previously unbeaten in conference play. Quarterback Brendon Lewis threw for a career-high 307 yards and also had 35 of the team's 129 rushing yards. Rice has the second-worst scoring offense in the conference, but its triple option offense can cause trouble for opponents. The model has these teams combining for 61 points, with the Over hitting in 71% of simulations.

Game: Syracuse Orange vs. North Carolina Tar Heels, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Pick: Over 45.5 points

Syracuse racked up 157 rushing yards against Georgia Tech last week, which was its second-highest output of the season. The Orange also gave up 41 points in that loss, so North Carolina can take advantage of that matchup. Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez has thrown five interceptions this season, while Syracuse quarterback Rickie Collins has eight interceptions in six games, which could create some short fields for the opponent on Friday. The model has these teams scoring 57 points, helping the Over cash 70% of the time.

Game: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Sam Houston Bearkats, 8 p.m. ET

The Pick: Sam Houston +16.5

Sam Houston has yet to win a game this season, so the Bearkats will be a popular team to fade this weekend. However, five of their seven losses have come by 18 points or less, including a 29-27 setback against Jacksonville State as a 7-point underdog earlier this month. Louisiana Tech is on a two-game losing streak, with its latest loss coming in overtime against Western Kentucky. Sam Houston was a 10.5-point favorite when these teams met last season, and the model has the Bearkats covering 71% of the time.

More college football best bets