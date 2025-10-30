The Week 10 college football season continues with two games on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Sun Belt action, and the UTSA Roadrunners will host the Tulane Green Wave in the American Conference. Both of the road teams are favored, with Marshall favored by 5.5 points, and Tulane is also favored by 4.5 points.

The SportsLine model is backing the home underdogs in both of these contests, playing Coastal Carolina and UTSA against the spread in its Thursday college football best bets. Coastal Carolina has won back-to-back games and is rested coming off a bye, and although UTSA is coming off a 55-17 loss to North Texas, the Roadrunners defeated Rice, 61-13, the week before. The model likes both of these underdogs to cover in its Thursday college football best bets when online sports betting.

Coastal Carolina (+5.5) vs. Marshall

UTSA (+5.5) vs. Tulane

Game: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Pick: Coastal Carolina (+5.5)

Coastal Carolina is coming off its best offensive performance of the season in a 45-37 victory over Appalachian State on Oct. 18 before a bye. The quarterback position has been an ever-changing spot for the Chanticleers, but after senior Samari Collier completed 12 of 19 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 74 yards and two scores to help put up 45 points, maybe Coastal Carolina has found its man to provide offensive consistency. Coastal Carolina is 3-1 in the Sun Belt Conference while Marshall is 2-1 in the league, and Marshall needed two overtimes in its last contest to get past a Texas State team that's 0-4 in the conference this season. The model projects Coastal Carolina to cover the spread in 56% of simulations.

Game: Tulane Green Wave vs. UTSA Roadrunners, 7:30 p.m.

The Pick: UTSA (+5.5)

The Roadrunners' last two games couldn't be much opposite, with UTSA most recently falling to North Texas, 55-17, after defeating Rice, 61-13, the week before. Owen McCown, the son of 16-year NFL quarterback Josh McCown, threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns against Rice. Given his play and lineage, McCown has the potential to take any game over. He has 13 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. Tulane is 3-0 in the American Conference, compared to UTSA's 1-2 in the league, but Tulane has only played one conference road game this season and its three wins have come against teams with a combined 4-9 record in the conference. The model projects UTSA to cover in 54% of simulations.

