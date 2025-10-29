The Wednesday night Conference USA college football takeover continues this week when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the Missouri State Bears host the Florida International Panthers at 8 p.m. ET, which will air on CBS Sports Network. Middle Tennessee is one of just two schools in the 12-team Conference USA without a conference victory this season, and the Blue Raiders will need to pull off an upset as 4.5-point underdogs to change that.

The SportsLine model doesn't like Middle Tennessee's odds of doing that, making Jacksonville State to cover the 4.5-point spread one of its Wednesday college football best bets. Jacksonville State is coming off a bye after defeating Delaware, 38-25, on Oct. 15. The model is backing one underdog, though, picking Florida International as a 3.5-point underdog in its Wednesday college football best bets when online sports betting.

Click here to bet on Wednesday's games with the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins, and three months of NBA League Pass free:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it enters Week 10 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Wednesday's college football schedule

Jacksonville State (-4.5) vs. Middle Tennessee

FIU (+3.5) to defeat Missouri State

Click here to bet on the Wednesday college football action with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, which gives new users up to $2,000 in bet instance FanCash:

Wednesday college football best bets

Game: Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Middle Tennessee Bears, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Pick: Jacksonville State (-4.5)

Jacksonville State has scored more than 40 points against Middle Tennessee in back-to-back seasons, with a 42-20 victory last year and a 45-30 win the season before. Jacksonville State improved to 3-0 in Conference USA with a 38-25 win over Delaware on October 15, while Middle Tennessee lost to that same Delaware team, 31-28, last week. Jacksonville State has the leading rusher in college football, with Cam Cook rushing for 949 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He's rushed for more than 115 yards in five of his last six games, and the model expects Cook to break 130 rushing yards on Wednesday. The model projects Jacksonville State to cover the spread in 75% of simulations.

Bet Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee at BetMGM, where new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Game: Florida International Panthers vs. Missouri State Bears, 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

The Pick: FIU (+3.5)

The Panthers are coming off a 45-26 loss to Kennesaw State last week, but Missouri State is a significantly different level of competition. Kennesaw State is the only 4-0 team in Conference USA this season, while Missouri State is 2-1 in the conference with uninspiring victories. The Bears had a two-point victory over Middle Tennessee, which is winless in the conference, and needed overtime to get past New Mexico State, which is 1-3 in Conference USA. Meanwhile, FIU handed Western Kentucky its only loss in conference play in a 25-6 final this season. FIU senior running back Kejon Owens has rushed for 361 yards over his last two games, and the model projects him to break 110 yards again on Wednesday. The model projects the Panthers to cover the spread in 57% of simulations.

Bet FIU vs. Missouri State at FanDuel, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

More college football best bets