Another exciting week is set to unfold in SEC play during Week 10 of the college football season. Georgia and Florida are set to renew their rivalry in the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. According to the latest Week 10 college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bulldogs are 7.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Elsewhere in SEC play, two teams looking for their first conference victory of the season takes place when the Arkansas Razorbacks host the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 4 p.m. ET. Another SEC matchup that will draw a lot of attention is No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 18 Oklahoma (+3.5) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Three CFB picks, including Georgia, Arkansas and Oklahoma, are part of an SEC college football parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook that pays out over 5-1.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it enters Week 10 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three betting picks for CFB Week 10 (odds subject to change):

Georgia (-7.5) vs. Florida (-104)

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: Under 67.5 points (-110)

Oklahoma (+3.5) vs. Tennessee (-118)

Combining the model's three picks into a CFB parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +592 (risk $100 to win $592).

Georgia (-7.5) vs. Florida (-104, FanDuel)

The Bulldogs are coming off a hard-fought 43-35 win over Ole Miss in their last outing. Georgia has dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last eight meetings against the Gators. Florida, meanwhile, is 2-4 in its last six games, and the Gators are 1-5 against the spread in their past six games overall. SportsLine's model is projecting that Georgia will cover the spread in 64% of simulations.

Arkansas vs. Miss. State: Under 67.5 points (-110, FanDuel)



Mississippi State has lost 16 consecutive games against an SEC opponent, and the Bulldogs tend to stay under to posted total when playing on the road. In fact, the total has gone Under in five of Mississippi State's last five games on the road. SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams to combine for 59 points on Saturday, helping the Under hit in 68% of simulations.

Oklahoma (+3.5) vs. Tennessee (-118, FanDuel)

The Volunteers have been hard to beat at home, winning 11 of their last 12 games at Neyland Stadium. However, Tennessee enters Saturday's showdown having covered the spread just once in its last five games overall. Oklahoma, meanwhile, is 4-2 ATS in its past six games on the road, and the Sooners boast the nation's sixth-ranked scoring defense, giving up 12.5 points per game on average. SportsLine's model is backing the Sooners to cover the spread in 51% of simulations on Saturday.