Three Top 25 matchups take center stage in the college football world on Saturday, Nov. 1, as part of the Week 10 college football schedule. No. 9 Vanderbilt takes on No. 20 Texas at noon ET, followed by No. 18 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. ET and No. 17 Cincinnati vs. No. 24 Utah at 10:15 p.m. ET. According to the latest Week 10 college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Longhorns are favored by 2.5 points at home, while the Sooners (+3.5) and Bearcats (+9.5) are both underdogs on the road. SportsLine's model has locked in picks for all three Top 25 matchups in a college football parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook that pays out over 5-1.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it enters Week 10 on a profitable 47-33 combined run on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three betting picks for CFB Week 10 (odds subject to change):

Texas (-2.5) vs. Vanderbilt (-115)

Oklahoma (+3.5) vs. Tennessee (-118)

Cincinnati (+9.5) vs. Utah (-104)

Combining the model's three picks into a CFB parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +578 (risk $100 to win $578).

Texas (-2.5) vs. Vanderbilt (-104, FanDuel)

Vanderbilt has its eyes set on the College Football Playoff after picking up an impressive victory over Missouri last week. However, the Commodores are just 1-7 in their last eight games played in November, while Texas is 6-0 in its past six games at home. Texas is also 10-0 in its past 10 games played in November, and SportsLine's model is calling for the Longhorns to record a 27-20 win on Saturday, helping Texas cover the spread in 63% of simulations.

Oklahoma (+3.5) vs. Tennessee (-118, FanDuel)



The Sooners feature one of the nation's most disruptive defenses. Brent Venables' team is holding opponents to just 12.5 points per game this season, which ranks sixth in college football. The Volunteers, meanwhile, are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games, and SportsLine's model is backing Oklahoma to cover the spread 51% of the time at Tennessee.

Cincinnati (+9.5) vs. Utah (-104, FanDuel)

The Bearcats have been playing inspired football following their season-opening loss to Nebraska. Cincinnati has reeled off seven consecutive victories, and the Bearcats are a perfect 5-0 in their last five games against an opponent from the Big 12. SportsLine's model is projecting a win for Utah, but the model shows Cincinnati covering the spread in 56% of simulations.