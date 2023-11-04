Georgia had to rally from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter of last year's game against Missouri, staying on track for the national title. The No. 2 Bulldogs will try to avoid that situation this year when they host the No. 12 Tigers on Saturday afternoon during the Week 10 college football schedule at 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS). Georgia extended its winning streak to 25 games with a 43-20 win over Florida last week, with the two-time defending national champs debuting at No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are favored by 15 points against the Tigers in the latest Week 10 college football odds from SportsLine consensus.

There are four other top-25 matchups on the schedule this week, including No. 22 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon. The Sooners are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Week 10 college football spreads in what is the final scheduled game in the Bedlam Series, as Oklahoma is set to depart for the SEC next season. Before locking in any Week 10 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 10 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week.

One of Sallee's top Week 10 college football picks: He is backing No. 5 Washington (-3) to cover on the road against No. 20 USC in a 7:30 p.m. ET Pac-12 kickoff at LA Memorial Coliseum.

Two of the best offenses in college football will be on display in this contest, but Washington's defense is far better than USC's. The Trojans have allowed 42.6 points per game over their last five games, so they are going to have trouble slowing down Washington on Saturday. The Huskies are led by Heisman Trophy favorite Michael Penix Jr., who leads the country with 2,945 passing yards and 24 touchdowns.

He completed 21 of 37 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Stanford last week. USC almost suffered its third consecutive loss last week, squeaking past California in a 50-49 final as a 10-point road favorite. Washington has covered the spread in eight of the last 11 meetings between these teams, and USC has failed to cover in six straight games this season, giving Sallee several trends to back up his pick on the Huskies. See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

