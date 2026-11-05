November is really when the College Football Playoff race comes into focus, and it's setting up to be one of the most competitive groups ever.

The first CFP Rankings dropped plenty of surprises and left some seemingly sure things on the bubble. No. 11 Notre Dame would barely be in the field today, while No. 12 Ohio State sits outside. The committee also sent warning signs to No. 9 BYU, despite its win over the Fighting Irish.

In the SEC, every week is an elimination game for teams near the top of the standings. With that in mind, here are seven games that will define the College Football Playoff race in Week 10.

No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame

This game took a major hit when wide receiver Malachi Toney was ruled out with an ankle injury, but it still ranks as a game-changing spot for both teams. Notre Dame clearly needs a win over No. 1 Miami to reach the College Football Playoff after sitting on the edge of the bubble.

However, the implications for Miami are significant. With an unimpressive schedule and only one top-25 win, the Hurricanes could easily fall from the top-ranked team to the edge of the bubble with just a single loss. The Hurricanes need to find a way.

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No. 9 BYU at No. 3 Utah

Despite beating No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 22 Arizona, BYU sits on the edge of the playoff heading into a massive game in Salt Lake City. The Cougars' loss to UCF is hanging around their necks like an anvil, and they are likely out of the postseason if they lose to the Utes.

Utah is in a prime spot at No. 3 despite only one ranked victory. The consistent dominance rates well in the advanced metrics. However, all of that could take a major hit with a loss to BYU. With more tough games ahead, the Utes are in a big spot.

No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU

The Crimson Tide are the most overranked team in the CFP Rankings by a fairly wide margin, and LSU has a shot to put them in their place during a marquee game at Death Valley. The Tigers sit outside of the field without a ranked win on the schedule, but the defense has been a monstrous unit under Lane Kiffin.

Alabama's offense has been excellent, but the Crimson Tide have been inconsistent since beating Mississippi State nearly a month ago. The Tide lost by 16 points to Tennessee -- a team bizarrely ranked eight spots behind them with an equal number of losses -- and also lost to Georgia. A third loss could lead to a cataclysmic drop.

No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss

This is a stark elimination game for Ole Miss, which has been one of the more inconsistent teams in the SEC. The highs are incredible, including an evisceration of Missouri and a win over LSU. A total no-show against Florida and a first-half collapse against Texas raise questions about the defensive ceiling. Georgia will determine quickly whether the Rebels are built for this moment.

No. 23 Oregon at No. 12 Ohio State

This is Ohio State's last stand. The Buckeyes have two losses, with the 30-18 performance against USC raising major red flags. Ohio State does not look the part with Luke Fahey under center, and the defense is starting to regress dramatically as well. Oregon doesn't have much of a pathway to the playoff, but they're talented enough to play spoiler.

No. 19 Iowa at Northwestern

The Big Ten didn't get much love in the initial CFP Rankings, with 6-2 Northwestern landing all the way outside the top 25. However, there's still plenty of time for a 10-2 Big Ten team to fight their way into the conversation, and this is a major proving ground.

Iowa has played well this season and is finding its momentum on offense after a 30-0 win over Wisconsin. Northwestern lost by only six points on the road at Indiana and now has No. 19 Iowa and No. 12 Ohio State in successive weeks. Win those games and the Wildcats are likely in the CFP.

UTSA at FAU

The Roadrunners have quietly been sneaking under the radar and are suddenly in prime position to crash the party. UTSA is 7-1 with its only loss coming against No. 7 Texas, and remains undefeated in American Conference play. A road trip to play Zach Kittley's high-octane offense at FAU presents an interesting spot for the Roadrunners on a nationally televised Thursday night.