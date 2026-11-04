Why not call college football's upcoming slate the best-ever in the College Football Playoff era?

That's not hyperbole, by the way. You'll need to keep the remote close on Saturday, when the offering provides a smorgasbord of first-round-caliber matchups and enough new data points to fill a spreadsheet for the selection committee next week, after its wild first set of rankings.

This is what an expanded playoff promised -- more teams with meaningful games down the stretch carrying substantial weight within the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 title discussions, along with Notre Dame's prove-it stage against No. 1 and unbeaten Miami.

The Week 10 slate features six AP top-20 matchups, tying for the most ever in AP poll history for a single weekend. Half of college football's most meaningful games left will be played Saturday, making it arguably the most impactful single day of the CFP era, which dates back to 2014.

Before glancing at the narrative-setting games, we combed through the last 15 seasons of impactful November weekends that featured stunning results that made a significant impact on the following week's playoff rankings.

Lane Kiffin, LSU enter defining November stretch as Alabama matchup carries CFP weight Brad Crawford

How will Week 10's slate stack up with some of the best since 2014?

Nov. 12, 2016: No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Washington were all beaten, along with No. 8 Texas A&M and No. 9 Auburn. This was during the four-team era, which shifted Ohio State from No. 5 to No. 2 and dropped Washington to No. 6. Strangely, Michigan did not budge despite a loss to Iowa.

No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Washington were all beaten, along with No. 8 Texas A&M and No. 9 Auburn. This was during the four-team era, which shifted Ohio State from No. 5 to No. 2 and dropped Washington to No. 6. Strangely, Michigan did not budge despite a loss to Iowa. Nov. 11, 2017: Rivalry games were unkind to top-ranked Georgia (which lost to Auburn) and third-ranked Notre Dame (which got clobbered by Miami). Both the Bulldogs and Fighting Irish fell out of the top 4 while the Hurricanes and Oklahoma moved in.

Rivalry games were unkind to top-ranked Georgia (which lost to Auburn) and third-ranked Notre Dame (which got clobbered by Miami). Both the Bulldogs and Fighting Irish fell out of the top 4 while the Hurricanes and Oklahoma moved in. Nov. 5, 2022: After the initial CFP rankings released that season, No. 1 Tennessee lost to Georgia, Notre Dame climbed past fourth-ranked Clemson, and LSU toppled sixth-ranked Alabama in overtime. Georgia moved to the No. 1 spot the following week, while TCU entered the top 4.

After the initial CFP rankings released that season, No. 1 Tennessee lost to Georgia, Notre Dame climbed past fourth-ranked Clemson, and LSU toppled sixth-ranked Alabama in overtime. Georgia moved to the No. 1 spot the following week, while TCU entered the top 4. Nov. 24-25, 2017: How often have CFP Nos. 1 and 2 lost during rivalry weekend? It happened here following second-ranked Miami's upset loss to Pittsburgh on Friday night and top-ranked Alabama's setback against Auburn the next day in the Iron Bowl. The Hurricanes dropped to No. 7 while the Crimson Tide fell to No. 4. One of those teams rebounded, reached the CFP and won the national championship under the legendary Nick Saban.

Looking at Saturday's appetizing menu, parity could resurface, as it has weekly this fall, for contenders aiming to strengthen their grip on coveted seeds while battling opponents with a margin for error nearing zero.

No. 9 BYU at No. 3 Utah

Stakes: Winner takes the driver's seat in the Big 12 Championship race

There's nothing like a Holy War that means something nationally, and this one is particularly juiced up in Salt Lake City. BYU's trip to Utah could help determine whether the conference's three-bid playoff ambition remains realistic or deteriorates should the Utes win. That would put BYU's best-case finish at 10-2, falling short of a berth in the conference title game if Utah and Texas Tech win out. Cincinnati was supposed to be a worthy adversary for the Utes last time out, but Utah steamrolled the Bearcats after taking out the Red Raiders.

No. 8 UCLA at Minnesota

Stakes: Bruins' first loss would create a three-way tie for first in the Big Ten

The best way UCLA can prove the non-believers wrong is to keep winning. Nothing's been pretty the last few weeks for one of college football's three remaining unbeatens, but the Bruins are getting it done. Offensive efficiency is ranked 48th nationally right now against a favorable schedule without Nico Iamaleava at quarterback following his season-ending injury, and that's part of the reason many have tried to poke holes in this unblemished start. However, UCLA has allowed just 35 total points over its last five games, and this weekend's opponent has been offensively challenged at times, scoring only a couple of touchdowns in the season's second half. Keep it moving, Bruins -- however that may look.

No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri

Stakes: Longhorns aim for a nation-leading fourth win against ranked opponents

Eli Drinkwitz must love this situation for the Tigers. No one has mentioned Missouri in the CFP race, but that'll change if it takes out the Longhorns this weekend. Texas isn't upset-proof by any means after losing at home to Florida a few weeks back and stubbing its toe against Oklahoma in Red River. Luckily for Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning, the wins look good (Ohio State, Tennessee, Ole Miss) and they're also aging well down the stretch. Texas will have the best three-loss resume of any at-large team if the Longhorns take three of their final four games.

No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU

Stakes: Without a ranked win thus far, Lane Kiffin's back is against the CFP wall

We're not quite ready to call this one a CFP elimination game in the SEC, but it's close. Should both of these teams finish 9-3 and be within the expected SEC logjam of squads with the same record, the winner here has a leg up. And for LSU, holding potential losses to Ole Miss, Kentucky and Alabama -- all three of which could end with the same record -- that would be all she wrote. The first of three straight games against top-15 opponents for the Tigers; win two and we think LSU will be in as one of the final at-large selections. The Crimson Tide have two ranked wins (Kentucky, South Carolina), but don't have that signature victory yet. This would be it in Baton Rouge to solidify a spot as long as Alabama wins out from there.

No. 23 Oregon at No. 12 Ohio State

Stakes: A Buckeyes loss would complicate their path to a CFP at-large berth

So much for style points. Oregon's visit to Columbus gives the two-loss Buckeyes an opportunity to steady themselves after the USC debacle, but another stumble would leave their CFP hopes dependent on considerable help from others -- and that's not where Ryan Day wants to be on Sunday. The Ducks have endured their own disappointing season, going from top-5 to unranked, but they still have enough ability to make this a nervous matchup inside the Horseshoe if Dylan Raiola plays as well as he did last week against Northwestern. Win, and Ohio State stays where it wants to be in the national picture. Lose, and the conversation shifts to the bubble for the Buckeyes.

No. 6 Kentucky at No. 13 Tennessee

Stakes: Vols look to snap the Wildcats' six-game winning streak and enter the top 10

Tennessee has more to lose here despite Kentucky being the higher-ranked -- and hotter -- team. This home game carries the urgency of a playoff elimination game for Tennessee, especially with LSU still waiting on the schedule and only one ranked win (Alabama) so far. Another defeat would leave the Vols, if they win out, asking the selection committee to overlook three losses while comparing its résumé against a crowded group of at-large contenders. Kentucky's stakes are significant, too, but the Wildcats still have favorable games against Missouri, Florida and Louisville to navigate after leaving Knoxville.

If Kentucky does pull this one off as a betting underdog for its seventh consecutive win, Will Stein is all but guaranteed the program's first CFP appearance unless the bottom falls out the final three games. Kentucky fans would be making reservations for the SEC Championship in Atlanta, too. For Tennessee, winning feels essential to keeping a realistic path to the bracket open in November.

No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss

Stakes: An Ole Miss win all but guarantees a CFP berth, while a loss could be fatal

The Rebels have wins over LSU and Missouri in their back pocket, but one that would really age well in the coming weeks is a victory over Georgia on Saturday. That's the only team with a winning record remaining for Ole Miss, which might not be in the 12-team field with a loss here and a 9-3 finish. This one's dangerous for Georgia because the guy playing quarterback for the Rebels has already thrashed this Glenn Schumann defense twice in his career. It was Trinidad Chambliss' late-game heroics that sent the Bulldogs home in the CFP quarterfinals last season, and he nearly beat Georgia between the hedges, too. Perhaps the most important factor will be the turnover battle and Pete Golding's defense doing what it can to frustrate Gunner Stockton and Georgia up front.

No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame

Stakes: Unbeaten and top-ranked Hurricanes hope to make things uneasy for Fighting Irish

Two of college football's most efficient teams this season go head-to-head in South Bend for a matchup that should get millions of eyes Saturday night. How good is Notre Dame when the only ranked team the Fighting Irish played this season -- BYU -- beat them in October? The same question can be asked about the Hurricanes, who held off Wake Forest in September but have since played only two opponents with winning records. Miami needed double overtime to hold Florida State on Oct. 17 and nearly lost at North Carolina last week in a lookahead spot before this one. Notre Dame swatted its only common opponent (Tar Heels) a few weeks ago and should give Miami's explosive offense -- featuring the Heisman frontrunner at quarterback -- its toughest assignment up to this point.