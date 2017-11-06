Week 11 college football lines, odds: Georgia, Notre Dame open as road favorites

It's never too early to start looking ahead, and Week 11 will provide college football fans with some incredibly compelling matchups that will shape the landscape of the homestretch of the season leading into the College Football Playoff.

How do the oddsmakers see it shaking out? Let's take a look at the early lines of the games involving AP Top 25 teams (and some others).

Lines you need to know

No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Auburn (+2): The Bulldogs already have their ticket to Atlanta and the SEC Championship Game, and the Tigers need to pull off the upset to keep their hopes alive to not only win the West but make the College Football Playoff. The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is one of the nation's best and has massive national ramifications this year.

No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 7 Miami (+4): In the biggest game of Week 11, the Fighting Irish and Hurricanes will square off in South Florida in a game that will have massive College Football Playoff ramifications. The 'Canes gained some street cred with a big win over Virginia Tech, and can further their cause if they can keep their unblemished record intact against a complete Irish squad.

No. 8 TCU at No. 5 Oklahoma (-7): The Baker Mayfield hype train is running at full steam after he lit up Oklahoma State in Bedlam, but TCU's defense is no joke. This battle of top 10 teams should be a classic. If it becomes a high-scoring affair, can Horned Frogs quarterback Kenny Hill match Mayfield score-for-score?

No. 25 Iowa at No. 6 Wisconsin (-13.5): The Hawkeyes are riding high after demolishing Ohio State, and their reward is a road trip to Madison to square off against Jonathan Taylor and a very complete Badger squad. It seems like the oddsmakers view last week as a fluke for Kirk Ferentz and his team, while giving Wisconsin plenty of love in the process.

No. 9 Washington at Stanford (+8): The Huskies have quietly snuck back into the College Football Playoff hunt with an explosive offense and solid defense. If they can hold serve this weekend vs. the Cardinal and win out, a one-loss Pac-12 champion Husky team would have a decent chance to make it for the second straight season.

No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 24 Iowa State (+7): The Cyclones fell to West Virginia last weekend and the Cowboys are getting over a Bedlam for the ages. Who will rebound? Vegas still buys the Pokes, but considering the way that the Cyclones play defense, a close game should be in the mix.

No. 17 Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech (+1.5): The Hokies were embarrassed by Miami last weekend but can get back on the winning track against the Yellow Jackets. The triple option is tough to defend, so it's imperative that the Hokies come out firing offensively to get the Jackets out of their comfort zone.

No. 23 West Virginia at Kansas State (-2.5): Wait a minute, Kansas State is favored over Will Grier and the Mountaineers? Sorry, I don't see how the Wildcats will keep up with this explosive offense despite this game being played in the Little Apple.

Consider staying away

No. 1 Alabama at Mississippi State (+14.5): That half-point is hanging out there begging people to bite. The truth of the matter is that, while Alabama will likely control this throughout, this game might go the same way at last weekend's win over LSU. Because of that -- and key injuries to several members of the Tide defense -- it might be best to sit this one out just in case.

Florida State at No. 4 Clemson (-18): Oddsmakers have cooled on Florida State for good reason and are now treating them like an ACC pushover. Considering their offensive line, can you blame them? With that said, that's a lot of points and laying them would put you at risk for a backdoor cover.

No. 13 Michigan State at No. 11 Ohio State (-15.5): Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke just threw for 400 yards against Penn State and the Buckeyes just got lit up by Iowa. And Ohio State is still laying more than two touchdowns? Something doesn't feel right about that line.

Rutgers at No. 16 Penn State (-28): The Nittany Lions have lost two straight and the Scarlet Knights have won three of their last four. I love Saquon Barkley, James Franklin and everything that Penn State has done this year, but four touchdowns seems a bit too aggressive in what will still likely be a big win.

Best of the rest