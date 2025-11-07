There are three Week 11 college football games on Friday night, and none of the six teams involved are below the .500 mark this season. No. 19 USC is the lone top-25 team in action, as it hosts Northwestern in a Big Ten matchup at 9 p.m. ET. The Trojans, who bounced back from a loss at then-No. 13 Notre Dame with a win at Nebraska last week, are 14.5-point home favorites against Northwestern. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing USC to cover the spread in that contest, as the Wildcats have already lost two games by 20 points this season.

Friday's other matchups are UCF vs. Houston at 8 p.m. ET and Memphis vs. Tulane at 9 p.m. ET. The model is backing UCF and Memphis to cover the spread in their respective matchups for Friday online sports betting.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Friday's college football schedule

UCF -105 vs. Houston

Memphis -3.5 vs. Tulane

USC -14.5 vs. Northwestern

Friday college football best bets

Game: UCF vs. Houston, 8 p.m. ET

The Pick: UCF -105

Houston picked up its first top-25 ranking after beating then-No. 24 Arizona State on Oct. 25, but the Cougars lost to West Virginia by 10 points at home last Saturday. The Mountaineers, who were previously winless in conference play, racked up 45 points against Houston, which turned the ball over four times. The Cougars are 1-2 when they have turned the ball over at least once, and they are facing a UCF pass defense that ranks 11th nationally, allowing just 161.4 yards per game. SportsLine's model has UCF winning outright 52% of the time as a slight underdog.

Game: Memphis vs. Tulane, 9 p.m. ET

The Pick: Memphis -3.5

Memphis lost to UAB on Oct. 18, but it has responded with wins over then-No. 18 South Florida and Rice to improve to 8-1 overall this season. The Tigers are squarely in the running for a College Football Playoff berth, while Tulane is coming off a crushing loss at UTSA. The Green Wave were 6-point favorites in that matchup, but they gave up 370 passing yards and 48 points. This is the second consecutive road game for them, which is one reason why the model has Memphis covering the spread in 62% of simulations.

Game: USC vs. Northwestern, 9 p.m. ET

The Pick: USC -14.5

USC heads into the final four games of the regular season chasing a spot in both the Big Ten Conference title game and the College Football Playoff. The Trojans are heading home for the first time since picking up a 31-13 win over then-No. 15 Michigan on Oct. 11, wrapping up their back-to-back road games with a 21-17 win at Nebraska last week. Their offense ranks eighth nationally in points per game (39.8), while quarterback Jayden Maiava ranks inside the top 10 in passing yards per game (289.4). Northwestern does not have enough firepower to match USC, which is covering the spread 55% of the time.

