The Week 11 college football schedule continues with a pair of games on Thursday, as Appalachian State hosts Georgia Southern in a Sun Belt battle and South Florida faces UTSA in an American showdown, with both games beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Appalachian State is a 6-point favorite over Georgia Southern, even though the Mountaineers are on a two-game losing streak. They gave up 69 total points in losses to Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion, so SportsLine's computer model is taking the Over (61.5) in Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern.

In the other matchup, South Florida is trying to get back on track following its 34-31 loss at Memphis. The model does not think it will be easy though, as it is backing UTSA (+14) with its Thursday college football best bets for online sports betting.

Best bets for Thursday's college football schedule

Over 61.5 in Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern

UTSA +13.5 vs. South Florida

Thursday college football best bets

Game: Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Pick: Over 61.5 (-107)

Appalachian State is on a two-game losing streak, but it has scored at least 21 points in four straight games. The Mountaineers put up 41 points at Georgia State on Oct. 11 before scoring 37 points in a loss to Coastal Carolina on Oct. 18. Senior running back Rashod Dubinion has 756 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns this season, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Georgia Southern has given up at least 34 points in three of its last four games, but it has also scored 35-plus points in two of its last three contests. SportsLine's model expects another high-scoring game on Thursday night, projecting 71 total points as the Over hits in 64% of simulations.

Game: South Florida vs. UTSA, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Pick: UTSA +14 (-105)

UTSA opened the season with losses to Texas A&M and Texas State, but it has won four of its six games since then, with one of its losses coming by just six points at Temple in early October. The Roadrunners responded to that loss with a 61-13 win over Rice, and their most recent outing was a 48-26 win against Tulane, despite closing as 6-point underdogs. South Florida is coming off a tough road loss at Memphis, so the model likes UTSA to cover in 63% of simulations.

More college football best bets