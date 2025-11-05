MACtion has been a staple of midweek college football for years, and the two reunite for the Week 11 college football schedule with a pair of Mid-American Conference matchups on Wednesday. The Toledo Rockets host the Northern Illinois Huskies, and the Ball State Cardinals host the Kent State Golden Flashes, with both games starting at 7 p.m. ET. MACtion has brought some wild results over the years, and the SportsLine model projects Northern Illinois to keep pace with Toledo to put the Rockets on upset alert. The model projects Northern Illinois to cover as 14.5-point underdogs for one of its Wednesday college football best bets.

The Huskies are coming off a 21-7 win over Ball State, and although Northern Illinois has six losses this season, only two have come by at least 14 points. One of SportsLine's top experts sees strong value in backing Ball State to defeat Kent State at -120 odds for Wednesday's college football best bets when online sports betting.

Best bets for Wednesday's college football schedule

Northern Illinois (+14.5) vs. Toledo

Ball State (-120) to defeat Kent State

Wednesday college football best bets

Game: Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Toledo Rockets, 7 p.m. ET

The Pick: Northern Illinois (+14.5)

The Huskies are coming off their bye week following a 21-7 victory over Ball State to capture their first MAC victory of the season. Only one of their three MAC losses came by more than 11 points, though, as they've been competitive even in defeat. Toledo hasn't been a dominant team in the conference this year either, going 2-2 in the MAC and 4-4 overall this season. Toledo has won three straight head-to-head matchups, but only one of those came by more than seven points, as Northern Illinois has covered this number in three of their last four meetings and 15 of their last 17 matchups. The model projects Northern Illinois to cover the spread in 66% of simulations.

Game: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Ball State Cardinals, 7 p.m. ET

The Pick: Ball State to win (-120)

"Kent State is better this year for sure, and interim coach Mark Carney was recently given the full-time gig. But I'm not sure the Flashes are ready to win on the road," SportsLine expert Matthew Severance said. "They are 0-4 away this year and have lost each by at least 35. Granted, three were at Texas Tech, Florida State and Oklahoma ... but also at Toledo. Ball State is 3-0 at home, including an upset of MAC contender Ohio. BSU's Nathan Voorhis is second in the nation with 10 sacks. Kent State, meanwhile, has the MAC's worst scoring defense (36.5 ppg)."

