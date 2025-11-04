The Texas A&M Aggies sit atop the SEC standings with a perfect 8-0 record, which includes a 5-0 record in league play. Texas A&M will look to keep its undefeated season intact when the Aggies travel to take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. According to the latest Week 11 college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Aggies are seven-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Elsewhere in SEC play, the Vanderbilt Commodores look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive when they host the Auburn Tigers at 4 p.m. ET. Another SEC matchup that will draw a lot of attention is Georgia vs. Mississippi State (+8.5) at noon ET. Three CFB picks, including Texas A&M, Georgia and Vanderbilt, are part of an SEC college football parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook that pays out over 6-1.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football spread picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three betting picks for CFB Week 11 (odds subject to change):

Combining the model's three picks into a CFB parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +608 (risk $100 to win $608).

Texas A&M vs. Missouri: Over 47.5 points (-110, FanDuel)

The Aggies have been spectacular on offense this season, ranking 11th in the country with 37.8 points per game on average. Quarterback Marcel Reed continues to be effective under center and has accounted for four or more touchdowns in each of his past two games. In addition, the total has gone Over in nine of Texas A&M's last nine games on the road, a trend the model expects to continue at Missouri. SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams to combine for 55 points on Saturday, helping the Over hit in 60% of simulations.

Georgia (-8.5) vs. Mississippi State (-106, FanDuel)

Mississippi State snapped a 16-game losing streak in SEC play with last week's victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. However, Jeff Lebby's squad could find it tough to break down a Georgia defense that is giving up 19.6 points per game this season. In addition, Georgia is 9-1 in its last 10 meetings against Mississippi State, and Kirby Smart's men have won 18 of their last 20 games on the road. SportsLine's model is backing Georgia to go on the road and cover the spread in 61% of simulations.

Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: Over 45.5 points (-110, FanDuel)

The Commodores enter Saturday's showdown ranked 13th in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 37.6 points per game. Auburn's offense has had trouble scoring this season, but with Hugh Freeze now gone, the Tigers could see their offense take more shots down the field. In addition, the Over has hit in 11 of Vanderbilt's last 14 games when playing as the favorite. SportsLine's model is projecting these two teams to combine for 50 points on Saturday, helping the Over hit in 56% of simulations.