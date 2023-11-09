After back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships, the Georgia Bulldogs are ranked second in the country and on a path towards the SEC championship game and another playoff appearance. However, No. 9 Ole Miss will be standing in the way on Saturday in Athens with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 10.5-point favorites in the Week 11 college football odds via SportsLine consensus, and that's one of four games on the college football schedule between teams in the top 25 of the CFP rankings.

Meanwhile, No. 3 Michigan will also face their toughest test to date when they visit No. 10 Penn State for a noon ET kickoff on Saturday. The Wolverines are 4.5-point road favorites over the Nittany Lions in the Week 11 college football lines but Michigan is only 4-4-1 against the spread on the season, while Penn State is 7-2 against the number. Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 11 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week. He's coming off a 3-0 sweep of his best bets in Week 10, returning +600 in a parlay.

Top Week 11 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top Week 11 college football picks: No. 15 Oklahoma State (-2.5) cover on the road against UCF in a noon ET kickoff in the Big 12. Oddsmakers have priced this game for an Oklahoma State comedown after an upset win over Oklahoma last week but Sallee has absolutely no worries about the Cowboys' focus.

With Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC and the Bedlam rivalry's future uncertain, Oklahoma State won as 6-point home underdogs over the Sooners last week. It was the Cowboys' fifth win in a row and four of those wins have come as outright underdogs and now they'll take on a UCF squad that has lost five of six and only covered the spread once during that span.

"Last week wasn't a fluke," Sallee said. "Oklahoma State is good. Very good. Running back Ollie Gordon II has emerged as one of the best running backs in the country and the Knights rank No. 130 in the nation in rush defense at 211.78 yards per game. Don't worry about a hangover here. The Cowboys will make this one a laugher." See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

