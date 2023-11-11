The Oregon Ducks are lighting up the scoreboard on a weekly basis. The Ducks are scoring 47.4 points per game on average and they put up 63 points in last week's victory over the California Golden Bears. The No. 6 Ducks are 8-1 entering their home matchup against USC in a star-studded showdown on Saturday. The Trojans limp into Saturday's contest having lost three of their last four games and they're giving up 34.5 points per game on defense, which ranks 121st in the nation.

Oregon is a 16-point favorite in the latest Week 11 college football odds via SportsLine consensus. Other notable Week 11 college football spreads include No. 3 Michigan (-4.5) vs. No. 10 Penn State, No. 18 Utah vs. No. 5 Washington (-8) and No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Georgia (-10.5). Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 11 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week. He's coming off a 3-0 sweep of his best bets in Week 10, returning +600 in a parlay.

One of Sallee's top Week 11 college football picks: No. 15 Oklahoma State (-2.5) to cover on the road against UCF in a noon ET kickoff in the Big 12. The Cowboys have reeled off five consecutive victories after suffering back-to-back losses in September. They're coming off an emotional 27-24 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, so they'll enter Saturday's showdown with UCF full of confidence.

The Cowboys have one of the best running backs in all of college football. Ollie Gordon leads the nation in rushing yards with 1,224 and he's averaging a whopping 7.0 yards per carry. He's racked up 12 rushing touchdowns this season and he carried the ball 33 times for 137 yards and two scores in Oklahoma State's victory over the Sooners.

Meanwhile, UCF's defense is giving up 211.8 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 127th in college football. Sallee believes Oklahoma State's effective ground game will have a big day against the Knights, a big reason why he expects the Cowboys to cover the spread on the road. See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

