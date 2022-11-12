No. 2 Ohio State will be looking to keep its dominant start to the season going when it faces Indiana during the Week 11 college football schedule. The Buckeyes have won all nine of their games by double digits, scoring at least 40 points on seven occasions. They are whopping 40-point favorites in the latest Week 11 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Ohio State scored just 21 points against Northwestern last week, though, so should you be wary of laying the big number with your Week 11 college football bets?

No. 3 Michigan is also a huge favorite in its Week 11 matchup, as it plays host to 3-6 Nebraska. The Wolverines are 31-point favorites in the Week 11 college football lines, while the over/under is 49.5. Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 11 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 119-105 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 11 college football odds from Caesars and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of around 6-1. Get his top college football picks now.

Top Week 11 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Week 11: He's going Under (49.5) in No. 3 Michigan vs. Nebraska at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Wolverines have been held under 35 points on four occasions this season, which is probably all it would take to cash this bet. They are facing a Nebraska offense that has scored 14 points or less in three of its last four games, including a 13-point showing against Minnesota last week. Michigan has only given up 20 points once all year, so Nebraska is going to have trouble moving the ball.

Big games against No. 21 Illinois and No. 2 Ohio State are coming up for Michigan later this month, which means a conservative gameplan could be in store on Saturday. The Wolverines generally feature a run-heavy attack anyway, so the clock is often ticking during their games. They have gone Under the total in six of their last nine contests.

"This is a classic 'good team vs. bad team"'matchup, and the Wolverines will take their foot off of the gas in the second half to stay healthy for the stretch run," Sallee told SportsLine. See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 11 college football picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he's high on, including one on a double-digit underdog who has a great chance to win outright. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 11 of college football? And which big underdog needs to be part of your parlays? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation who has crushed his picks for SportsLine.