Dare I say we haven't had a single bad week of college football this season?

This week didn't feature a single game featuring two teams ranked in the AP poll, and yet three of the top 15 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings lost to unranked opponents, including Indiana and previously unbeaten UCLA, which each lost overtime games within minutes of each other.

We head into the final week with one dominant program atop the rankings (Georgia), an undefeated Utah out of the Big 12 and a mess of contenders below them who could win or lose any week against any opponent.

The proof is in the schedule. Half of the CFP's Top 10 teams have lost to at least one unranked opponent this season. No. 5 Texas (9-2), which leads the country with five ranked wins, lost twice to teams who were unranked at the time.

So, for those who believe a 24-team playoff won't produce a massive upset or two in 2027 and beyond, may I share with you the 24 teams that would have been in the field last week -- most of them losers to unranked teams at some point this season.

This isn't the college football landscape of two or three years ago. The game has changed. Teams are not as deep, and every program is one key injury away from humility.

Let's dig deeper into a few instant, reactionary takes on the penultimate week of the 2026 season:

The nation's two best teams are in the SEC

Texas needs help with tiebreakers to play Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, but might we see the two face off in the CFP?

Most of the country's top-tier teams have been shaky over the last few weeks, but not Georgia or Texas. Georgia is steamrolling SEC teams, winning seven of its nine by at least 19 points on its way to clinching a sixth straight trip to the SEC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Texas is on a five-game winning streak and has won a nation-leading five games against AP-ranked foes.

Undefeated UCLA fell to a .500 Michigan squad and suffered another quarterback injury, forcing the No. 4 Bruins to play their third-string quarterback in overtime. No. 2 Utah was tied with five minutes remaining against unranked TCU. No. 8 Indiana lost at Washington. No. 10 BYU needed overtime to defeat Kansas.

Find two teams with better resumes. You can't. The Bulldogs and Longhorns are the two best teams in the country heading into the final week of the regular season.

That might change if/when Miami gets superstar receiver Malachi Toney back on the field for the ACC Championship Game, but for now, I'd take Georgia or Texas over any team in the CFP top 10.

BYU isn't a playoff team

BYU is riding a win against Notre Dame into the playoff, but should it be in that position following subpar showings over the last several weeks?

No. 10 BYU squeezed out a 31-29 victory in triple overtime at four-win Kansas on Saturday, the latest lackluster performance by the Cougars, who just haven't seemed like themselves since beating then-No. 2 Notre Dame on Oct. 17. BYU is 2-2 in its last four, with losses at UCF and at rival Utah, which is arguably a top-four team in the country, but that doesn't discount the shakiness.

On Saturday, the Cougars led Kansas by 10 points in the second half, allowed Kansas to rally and tie, then badly missed a 37-yard field goal for the win with three seconds remaining in regulation.

Kansas made some questionable play calls in overtime, too, to help the Cougs.

BYU should be jumped by Wake Forest and Texas Tech in the playoff rankings. I'm also open to entertaining an argument for Oregon, which is rolling since the change at offensive coordinator.

Wake Forest is spicy

Question the schedule, downplay the offense and ignore No. 11 Wake Forest all you want, but the Demon Deacons are not going away.

The Deacs defeated Georgia Tech 50-29 in a game that was never really that close, as its blazing offense continues to overwhelm the ACC. They have outscored their last five opponents 181-7 in the first half, the largest point differential over five games since Alabama in 2018. Their last seven games have been decided by at least three touchdowns.

Quarterback Gio Lopez scored four more times Saturday, bringing his total to 31 scores with only one turnover this season. Why aren't we seeing him on more national awards lists?

Lock the Deacs in the playoff.

Go ahead and gift-wrap the Heisman Trophy

Matt Rhule just pulled off the biggest win of his career, ending Nebraska's 10-year drought without a ranked win, and his first words Saturday were about a player not on his roster.

"Jeremiah Smith, give him the Heisman," Rhule said on the FOX broadcast. "I mean, we doubled him, but these kids won the game today."

Smith was incredible again, catching six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 14 Ohio State lost for the third time in four games and was finally eliminated from the playoff hunt in the 31-28 loss. The junior's record-breaking season now stands at 1,482 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Argue all you want about wins and losses, but it's clear who the best player on the field is every time Ohio State plays. At this point, we might as well slap Scarlet and Gray wrapping paper on the trophy and put Jeremiah on the gift label. Challenger Darian Mensah is not what he once was with a healthy Malachi Toney at receiver, and he failed to throw a touchdown for the first time in 28 games and was picked off twice in a 28-20 win against Virginia Tech.

Anyone arguing that a player other than Smith should win the trophy for the sport's most outstanding player is doing so just to be different.

The most disappointing team is …

Kiffin and LSU have been stuck on six wins for weeks now. Getty Images

Ohio State might fall out of the top 25 today for the first time in 15 years, but as disappointing as that is in Columbus, the Buckeyes are not the most disappointing team in the country.

That honor belongs to Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers, who dominated the headlines since the former Ole Miss coach betrayed the Rebels in December, stormed Baton Rouge, signed the nation's No. 1 transfer class and subsequently face-planted in the bayou.

What does five losses cost these days? If you're LSU, it's roughly $107 million total in buyout money to fire Brian Kelly, a new contract for Kiffin and his assistants, and NIL contracts for one of the most expensive rosters in the country.

LSU's 27-13 loss at Tennessee assured the Tigers will finish the season 0-for against ranked opponents under the first-year coach, who is now 1-10 all-time as a head coach on the road against top-10 teams. His last win against a top-10 team on the road was in 2011, during that fall fling in Tennessee before he bolted Knoxville for USC.

On Saturday, Kiffin also became only the fourth LSU coach since 1933 to lose five games in his debut season.

"But I'm not as concerned if it were, OK, well, we've got some really bad evals of who we're picking on our roster," Kiffin told reporters after falling to 6-5. "So we just gotta, obviously, win next week (at Arkansas). And then in the offseason we've gotta learn how to finish better and coach better, so we do better in those situations."

After the off-field drama surrounding Kiffin and the in-season legal battles over professional players on the roster -- which nearly led to LSU's expulsion from the SEC -- this year was truly an embarrassment of riches for the Tigers.

Iowa is a playoff team

Iowa ought to be on the brink of making its debut in the College Football Playoff, standing just a single victory away.

The Hawkeyes (9-2) have won four straight -- all by double digits -- and a win against Nebraska on Black Friday should put them in the field. That's if the CFP selection committee is paying attention. The Hawkeyes entered last week 15th in their rankings and need to move up four spots to clinch a spot in two weeks. Three teams above them lost Saturday.

Here's the good news: three of the five remaining scenarios for the Big Ten Championship game involve Iowa, so it might get another chance to impress the committee.

"I swear to God, I could care less about those guys," veteran Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said after the game. "They're gonna do what they want to do and I really don't care."