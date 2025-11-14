A pair of ranked teams are in action during the Friday college football schedule, as No. 20 Louisville hosts Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET while No. 8 Oregon faces Minnesota at 9 p.m. ET. The Cardinals had their three-game winning streak snapped in an overtime loss to California last week, while the Tigers ended a two-game skid with a 24-10 win over Florida State. Louisville is a 2.5-point favorite in the Week 12 college football odds, but SportsLine's proven computer model prefers the Over (51.5) in that matchup.

Oregon is riding a three-game winning streak and is a 25.5-point favorite against Minnesota on Friday night. However, the model is rolling with the Golden Gophers to cover in its Friday college football best bets for online sports betting.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Best bets for Friday's college football schedule

Over 51.5 in Louisville vs. Clemson

Minnesota +25.5 vs. Oregon

Friday college football best bets

Game: Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Pick: Over 51.5 points

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik ranks fourth among ACC quarterbacks with a 149.3 passer rating, and he has helped the Tigers score at least 24 points in five straight games. They eclipsed 35 points three times during that stretch, with two of those games coming on the road. Their defense has been problematic on multiple occasions this season though, giving up 34-plus points in three of their last six games. Louisville's offense is averaging more than 400 yards and more than 30 points per game, so the model has these teams combining for 53 points to go Over the total.

Game: Oregon Ducks vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers, 9 p.m. ET

The Pick: Minnesota +25.5

Oregon is coming off a physical game against Iowa last week, escaping with an 18-16 road win. The Ducks only managed 21 points against Wisconsin in their previous game, failing to cover the spread as 31.5-point favorites. They also lost outright to Indiana last month, finishing with just 20 points. Minnesota has won three of its last four games, beating Purdue, Nebraska and Michigan State. The Ducks have only covered the spread twice in their last six games as favorites, so the model has Minnesota covering 61% of the time on Friday night.

