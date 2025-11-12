MACtion continues on Wednesday, Nov. 12, with three Mid-American Conference football games, including two of the four teams that entered Week 12 of the college football season in a four-way tie atop the conference standings. The Buffalo Bulls and Miami (OH) Redhawks are both 4-1 over their first five MAC contests, yet both will take the field as underdogs on Wednesday. The SportsLine model projects value in both first-place teams to win straight-up as underdogs, with Buffalo defeating Central Michigan on the road and Miami (OH) defeating Toledo at home in its Week 12 Wednesday college football best bets.

Miami is coming off a 24-20 loss to Ohio, another 4-1 team in MAC play, while Buffalo is rested off a bye following a 28-3 win over Bowling Green on Nov. 1. Along with these two picks, the model is also backing Northern Illinois to cover as 11.5-point favorites in its Wednesday college football best bets when online sports betting.

Best bets for Wednesday's college football schedule

Buffalo to defeat Central Michigan (+110)

Northern Illinois (-11.5) vs. UMass (-11.5)

Miami (OH) to defeat Toledo (+160)

Wednesday college football best bets

Game: Buffalo Bulls vs. Central Michigan Chippewas, 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network

The Pick: Buffalo to win (+110)

Buffalo is coming off a 28-3 road win over Bowling Green on Nov. 1, with the defense forcing two turnovers and holding the Falcons to 216 yards of total offense. The Bulls held two Bowling Green quarterbacks to a combined 11 of 28 passing for 100 yards, and the Falcons rushed for just 2.6 yards per carry. Buffalo wide receiver Nik McMillan has formed a strong chemistry with quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson over recent weeks, with McMillan surpassing 100 yards in each of his last three contests. Buffalo improved to 4-1 in the MAC with its latest win, while Central Michigan enters off a 24-21 loss to Western Michigan to fall to 3-2 in the MAC. Buffalo is 3-0 in conference play on the road this season, and the model expects that to continue on Wednesday, with the Bulls winning in 58% of simulations.

Game: Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Massachusetts Minutemen, 7 p.m. ET

The Pick: Northern Illinois (-11.5)

These are two of the three bottom-three teams in the MAC standings, but this spread shows how significant the talent dropoff is between these two programs, even if the records are somewhat similar. UMass is still adjusting to life as a Division I FBS program, as it is 0-9 overall and 0-5 in the MAC in its first official season in the MAC. Since rejoining the FBS in 2012, UMass has yet to finish better than 4-8 in a season, and it is 8-65 (.110) since 2020. The Minutemen are coming off a 44-10 loss to Akron. North Illinois is 1-4 in the MAC this season, but it's coming off back-to-back winning seasons as a stronger overall program. The model projects the Huskies to cover in 57% of simulations.

Game: Toledo Rockets vs. Miami (OH) Redhawks, 7 p.m. ET

The Pick: Miami (OH) +160

The Redhawks had their five-game winning streak snapped in a 24-20 loss to Ohio, the defending MAC champions, last week after Ohio's winning touchdown with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter. Miami's defense has been one of its strengths this season, holding MAC opponents to 17 points or fewer in three of five conference games. Toledo does have the No. 1 scoring offense in the conference (32.9 ppg), but Miami is third at 25.6 ppg, showcasing the ability to keep pace offensively. The RedHawks are 3-1 at home this season. Toledo has dominated at home but is 0-4 on the road, including 0-2 in MAC games, as they are the visitors again on Wednesday. Given their road struggles, the model projects Miami (OH) to win in 53% of simulations, showcasing strong value to improve to 5-1 in the conference this season.

