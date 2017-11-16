Week 12 college football picks, games, odds: Notre Dame, Florida on upset alert

This is a bad week for upset alerts.

Which also means it's a potentially bananas week.

Allow me to explain. The slate for Week 12 is ... not great. It's that time right before the Thanksgiving weekend when the SEC plays its cupcakes, Ohio State plays Illinois, Oklahoma plays Kansas, Clemson plays The Citadel and there's only one game between ranked teams (No. 24 Michigan at No. 5 Wisconsin). The number of competitive, compelling matchups is lacking on paper.

But, sometimes, that's when the weirdness happens. It's when you're most at ease that you accidentally rest your elbow on the launch button with the giant "DO NOT TOUCH" warning, activating the chaos.

Each week, we give you the top five upset alert games based on matchups, injuries/suspensions and other factors. As an extra challenge, we try to avoid games whose lines are well within a touchdown with exceptions being made for cases that warrant them.

Navy at No. 8 Notre Dame

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET | Where: South Bend, Indiana | Opening line: Notre Dame -18

Why it's listed: I typically love good teams at home in bounce-back games. That's what the Irish have here after getting throttled by Miami. However ... I also love triple option teams and the under, which means the Midshipmen might have a puncher's chance if the Irish are somehow hungover from Week 11. We've also heard so much about how coach Brian Kelly has changed his style this year. Has the team bought in, or will things unravel?

Navy wins if: It controls the ball. Doing what they do best is its best chance, anyway. Notre Dame's run defense has been solid, but it has given up nearly six yards per carry in each of the last two games against run-heavy offenses, along with six of its seven rushing touchdowns allowed.

Notre Dame wins if: Quarterback Brandon Wimbush has his rebound game. He had two picks and a fumble against Miami. Call that his one gross game that every quarterback is allowed to have. If he plays smart, Notre Dame's offense should recalibrate and put up a bunch of points.

No. 15 UCF at Temple

When: Saturday, noon ET | Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Opening line: UCF -13.5

Why it's listed: It's a classic look-ahead game for UCF with USF on Nov. 24. Technically, the same thing could be said for the Bulls, who face a bad-but-dangerous-if-caught-sleeping Tulsa team. However, UCF has to go on the road, which is a long trip anyway, and Temple already knocked off Navy at home this month. The Knights have also looked a little more human in November.

Temple wins if: The offense keeps improving to the point where it can keep up. Raw stats tell you the Owls average about 23.6 points per game, which ranks next to last in the AAC ... but that's with the whole season under consideration. Temple's offense started to spark against Navy and has been averaging about 11 points more per game in November. Obviously, its defense has to get stops, but the offense needs to get this thing at least into the upper 20s to have a shot.

UCF wins if: It's focused. Make no mistake, the Knights are the far better team. They should handle business. But the road trip to SMU was treacherous and the distractions -- a showdown with South Florida, a possible New Year's Six bowl invite, coach Scott Frost's growing popularity with other programs -- are beginning to pile up. This is the time when focus and attention to detail are at their most important.

No. 12 TCU at Texas Tech

When: Saturday, noon ET | Where: Lubbock, Texas | Opening line: TCU -8

Why it's listed: Texas Tech is catching TCU at a good time. The Horned Frogs have lost leading rusher Darius Anderson for the year because of a foot injury and quarterback Kenny Hill is questionable. And though TCU's defense statistically remains one of college football's best, Oklahoma just lit 'em up in one half. Moving the ball on them can be done. Also, coach Kliff Kingsbury needs a big win in the worst way. Tech is 2-5 in its last seven games with wins over Kansas and Baylor. Woof.

Texas Tech wins if: It can take advantage of TCU's hobbled offense. Only Baylor and Kansas have allowed more touchdowns in the Big 12. The red zone defense isn't any better. I don't know that there's a single solution to this, but if you can't get off the field against a banged-up offense -- Tech is dead last in the Big 12 in third down conversions allowed -- you never will.

TCU wins if: It gets back to sacking the quarterback. TCU had one sack against the Sooners. Not having edge rusher Mat Boesen, who was ejected for kicking, definitely didn't help. Still, the Frogs remain the best team in the Big 12 at getting to the quarterback. Few teams in the country finish plays in the backfield like they do.

UAB at Florida

When: Saturday, 4 p.m. ET | Where: Gainesville, Florida | Opening line: Florida -11

Why it's listed: Here's where we find out if the Gators have completely quit on the season. Last week's loss to South Carolina means it's impossible for Florida to reach six wins for automatic bowl eligibility. It'll be hard to get up for UAB, but the Blazers are no slouch and this is their biggest game of the year, records be damned. UAB is 7-3 and ranks 56th according to Football Outsiders' S&P+ -- 44 spots above Florida. Considering the school didn't have a football team a year ago, Bill Clark should be coach of the year.

UAB wins if: Believe it or not, UAB should theoretically be able to line up against Florida and run the dang ball. The Gators' run defense has been below average and the Blazers run the ball 44 times a game (although not at the most efficient rate). Throwing against the Gators is probably a lost cause anyway. This is a classic case of control the game and force the opponent to work around you.

Florida wins if: It can do anything on offense? At this point, it's not good to assume it can. Feleipe Franks is back starting at quarterback, but only out of necessity after Malik Zaire sustained a knee injury against the Gamecocks. To Franks' credit, he led a couple of touchdown drives coming off the bench in that game. If he can pick up where he left off, Florida should muster enough offense to win and I can't believe I'm typing this right now.

Cal at No. 22 Stanford

When: Saturday, 8 p.m. ET | Where: Palo Alto, California | Opening line: Stanford -17.5

Why it's listed: I get Cal still isn't all that good, but it's the most energized it's been in a while. It's also been eight years since the Golden Bears have beat Stanford, so the program is hungry to correct that. The Big Game hasn't been all that close in recent years, but Cal's first-year coach Justin Wilcox has done an underrated job in Berkeley. This would be the highlight of his debut.

Cal wins if: It can contain Bryce Love. Same goal, different team. But he's the difference-maker. Love is back to full strength -- or, at least as close as he's going to be for the rest of the season -- and it showed in his three-touchdown performance against Washington. Cal's run defense is capable of playing well, but two games against Oregon and Arizona when Khalil Tate was starting to blow up have hit the stats hard. The problem with Love is he can create his own yards without full support from his blockers. Cal needs a good game defensively and this would be the time.

Stanford wins if: The opposite is true. Only Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is having a more Heisman-worthy season than Love (well, except for Lamar Jackson, but that's a different conversation for another day). Love is truly the key to his team's success. If he's breaking open big runs regularly, there hasn't been an opponent that's had an answer for him.