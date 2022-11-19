The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have a huge showdown with No. 3 Michigan coming up next week, but they will first meet with Maryland during the Week 12 college football schedule. Maryland has lost three of its last four games, including a 30-0 loss at Penn State last week. The Terrapins are 27.5-point underdogs in the latest Week 12 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is 63.5. Should you be laying the big number with the Buckeyes when you place your Week 12 college football bets?

Michigan is expected to be tested more than Ohio State, as the Wolverines are 17.5-point favorites against Illinois in the Week 12 college football lines. Five of the top six teams in the country are favored by at least 15 points this week, so where should you be looking for value in the Week 12 college football lines? Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks on those games of others, be sure to see the top Week 12 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 122-105 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, and after going 3-0 last week, he's 19-17 this season. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 12 college football odds from Caesars and is sharing his top three best bets.

One of Sallee's top Week 12 college football picks: Sallee is going Over 49.5 in the Georgia vs. Kentucky matchup in Lexington, Ky., at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Bulldogs have quietly had one of the top offenses in the country this season, scoring at least 26 points in every game.

They have been particularly good on the road, scoring 48 points at South Carolina and 45 points at Mississippi State. Quarterback Stetson Bennett has career-highs in completion percentage (67.6) and passing yards (2,895) this season.

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has found his top gear of late, rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns last week. He missed the first four games of the season, but he has still racked up 733 rushing yards this year. The Wildcats have scored at least 20 points on seven occasions this season, so they have enough firepower to help get this game over the total. See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 12 college football picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he loves, including one on a team he says isn't getting enough respect.

What are the best bets for Week 12 of college football? And which team isn't getting enough respect from oddsmakers?