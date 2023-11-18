There are several rivalry games on the Week 12 college football schedule, including No. 21 Kansas State vs. No. 25 Kansas in the 2023 Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 16-13 loss to Texas Tech last week, while Kansas State still has a chance to make the Big 12 Championship game. The Wildcats are 10-point favorites in the latest Week 12 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. They have won 14 consecutive meetings in this rivalry, so should you back them with your Week 12 college football bets?

Elsewhere, top-ranked Georgia will travel to No. 18 Tennessee in a 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS matchup. The Bulldogs are 9.5-point road favorites in the Week 12 college football spreads, and they can tie the longest winning streak in SEC history at 28 games with a win on Saturday. Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 12 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week.

Top Week 12 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top Week 12 college football picks: He's going Under 49 in the matchup between No. 3 Michigan and Maryland in College Park at noon ET on Saturday.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is going to miss the rest of the regular season due to a Big Ten-imposed suspension amid an NCAA investigation surrounding a sign-stealing scandal. The Wolverines relied heavily on their rushing attack in last week's win at Penn State, and they have no reason to change their game plan on Saturday. Running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards combined for 197 rushing yards in a game that went Under the total of 44.5 points.

Maryland is coming off a low-scoring game of its own, easily going Under 42.5 points in a 13-10 win over Nebraska. The Terrapins have struggled to score against Michigan over the last decade, averaging fewer than 14 points per game in the last 10 meetings. They are going to have trouble changing that narrative against a motivated Michigan defense that is allowing 6.7 points per game this season. See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

