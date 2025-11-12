Six SEC showdowns will take place on Saturday, including the LSU Tigers renewing their rivalry against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 12:45 p.m. ET. LSU has dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings. According to the latest Week 12 college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Tigers are 5.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5. Elsewhere in SEC play, the South Carolina Gamecocks will try to spoil Texas A&M's perfect season at noon ET. Another SEC matchup that SportsLine's model has identified value in is Mississippi State vs. Missouri (-7.5) at 7:45 p.m. ET. Three college football picks involving LSU, South Carolina and Missouri are part of an SEC college football parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook that pays out over 6-1.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three betting picks for CFB Week 12 (odds subject to change):

LSU (-5.5) vs. Arkansas (-105)

Oklahoma (+6.5) vs. Alabama (-106)

Texas (+6) vs. Georgia (-105)

Combining the model's three picks into a CFB parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +630 (risk $100 to win $630).

LSU (-5.5) vs. Arkansas (-115, FanDuel)

LSU has dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning eight of the last nine meetings against Arkansas. The Tigers are also extremely tough to beat at home, winning 18 of their last 20 games at Death Valley. The Razorbacks, meanwhile, enter Saturday's matchup having lost seven straight. In addition, Arkansas is also 1-7 against the spread in its last eight games played in November. SportsLine's model is backing LSU to cover the spread in 60% of simulations.

South Carolina (+18.5) vs. Texas A&M (-105, FanDuel)

The Gamecocks have disappointed this season, but they could play spoiler to an undefeated Texas A&M team on Saturday. South Carolina is just 2-9 in its last 11 meetings against Texas A&M, but the Aggies are just 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games played in November. SportsLine's model is backing Texas A&M to secure the 32-18 win at home, but South Carolina stays within the spread in 60% of simulations.

Missouri (-7.5) vs. Mississippi State (+100, FanDuel)

The Tigers limp into Saturday's matchup having lost three of their last four games. However, Missouri has been tough to beat at home, winning 15 of its last 17 games at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are also 5-1 ATS in their last six games played in November, while Mississippi State has lost 17 of its last 18 SEC games. SportsLine's model is backing Missouri to record a double-digit victory at home, helping the Tigers cover the spread 60% of the time.