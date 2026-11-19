College football's Week 12 is an unusual one. There's only one ranked matchup on the docket -- No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 South Carolina, and even that one won't seriously impact the Bulldogs' playoff hopes.

But for what the weekend lacks in headliners, it makes up for it with traps. Ten of the top 15 teams are playing on the road this weekend, with most playing unranked conference opponents. There are a few historic rivals in the mix as well, even if one half isn't having a season to remember -- like No. 5 Texas playing Arkansas.

In the waning weeks of the season, every game has outsized importance on the postseason. With that in mind, here are five games that will shape the College Football Playoff in Week 12.

No. 9 Tennessee vs. LSU

This battle in Knoxville sets up as perhaps the most consequential game of the week. The Volunteers are firmly in the College Football Playoff as things stand, but the offense showed some flaws during a 22-7 win over Texas A&M last week.

LSU is 0-4 against ranked opponents, but the Tigers have one of the best defenses in college football. Lane Kiffin's group is favored on the road. If LSU beats Tennessee, it would create massive openings for teams from the Big 12 and ACC to get into the field.

No. 4 UCLA at Michigan

The Bruins rank as one of two undefeated teams remaining in college football, and now travel to play in one of the most historic venues in the sport. Michigan is reeling, sitting at 5-5, but remains one of the best defenses in the sport.

Expect a very low-scoring game in Ann Arbor. But if the Wolverines can come out with some urgency, they could give the Bruins a challenge.

No. 5 Texas vs. Arkansas

The Longhorns have been unstoppable against ranked opponents, moving to 5-0 against teams that were ranked at the time after beating LSU last week. Instead, they've struggled to focus against middling foes, picking up losses to 6-4 Oklahoma and Florida.

Arkansas is starting to find itself under coach Ryan Silverfield. The Razorbacks obliterated No. 17 South Carolina last week and played Auburn and No. 15 Tennessee within one score. Texas should take care of business, but Arkansas will be motivated.

No. 12 Texas Tech at Baylor

The Red Raiders are the first team out of the CFP right now, but control their own destiny with a trip to the Big 12 title game on the line. However, a road trip to rival Baylor, led by interim coach Joe Klanderman, will provide an interesting test for the Red Raiders.

The Bears have won two of three under Klanderman and played with more energy on offense. The defense has been one of the best in the Big 12, especially against the run, which could provide some complications for Texas Tech's dual-threat attack. The Red Raiders have to win to keep any shot of returning to the CFP alive.

No. 14 Ohio State at Nebraska

Somehow, the Buckeyes are technically still alive in the CFP race, despite three miserable losses. After two losses in the last three games, though, Ohio State cannot afford a single misstep.

Nebraska is reeling after a great start to the year, losing four of their last five games. That includes three one-score losses, including losses to ranked opponents Indiana and Oregon by a combined six points. The Cornhuskers can officially end Ohio State's season with a much-needed ranked victory by Matt Rhule.