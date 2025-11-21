There are two college football games on Friday night during the Week 13 college football schedule, starting with NC State vs. Florida State in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. The Wolfpack and Seminoles are both 5-5 this season, so bowl eligibility is on the line. Florida State is a 6.5-point favorite in that matchup, while the over/under is 59.5. Later in the evening, UNLV is a 2.5-point home favorite against Hawaii at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Rebels are part of a five-way tie for second place in the Mountain West standings.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Best bets for Friday's college football schedule

Under 59.5 in NC State vs. Florida State

UNLV -2.5 vs. Hawaii

Friday college football best bets

Game: NC State Wolfpack vs. Florida State Seminoles, 8 p.m. ET

The Pick: Under 59.5 points

Florida State's offense has really struggled in recent road games, scoring 13 points in a loss to Stanford on Oct. 18 and 10 points in a loss to Clemson on Nov. 8. This will be just the fourth road game of the season for the Seminoles, who are only giving up 20.3 points per game. NC State has had some offensive clunkers of its own over the past month, scoring seven points against Notre Dame last month and seven points against Miami last week. SportsLine's model is projecting 55 combined points on Friday night, as the Under hits in 61% of simulations.

Game: UNLV Rebels vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Pick: UNLV -2.5

UNLV is having an outstanding campaign, winning eight of its first 10 games, including a double-overtime win against Utah State last week. The Rebels scored more than 30 points in both of their losses, which came against Boise State and New Mexico. They are averaging 36.6 points per game this season, with junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea racking up 2,527 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. Hawaii has lost two of its four road games this season, including a loss at San Jose State earlier this month. The model has UNLV winning by double digits, covering the spread in 66% of simulations.

