MACtion continues on Wednesday, Nov. 19, with a pair of Mid-American Conference football games on the Week 13 college football schedule. Three of the five teams at 4-2 in the conference take the field after entering Week 13 one game out of first place in one of the most competitive conferences in the nation. The Buffalo Bulls host the Miami (OH) Redhawks, with both teams at 4-2 in MAC play this season and coming off losses last week. Meanwhile, the Kent State Golden Flashes host the Central Michigan Chippewas, with Kent State at 3-3 and Central Michigan at 4-2 in MAC play. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing both road favorites in its Week 13 Wednesday college football best bets when online sports betting.

The model projects Central Michigan to cover as 9.5-point favorites in the latest Week 13 college football odds, while backing Miami (OH) as 1.5-point favorites in two games set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET for its Wednesday college football best bets.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Wednesday's college football schedule

Miami (OH) (-1.5) vs. Buffalo

Central Michigan (-9.5) vs. Kent State

Wednesday college football best bets

Game: Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Buffalo Bulls, 7 p.m. ET

The Pick: Miami (OH) (-1.5)

The RedHawks have dropped back-to-back games, but those came against the defending MAC champion Ohio Bobcats and a Toledo Rockets team that leads the conference in scoring and total yards. Buffalo is also coming off a loss, falling to Central Michigan, 38-19, last week. The Bulls' 4-2 conference record may be a little misleading, as none of those four wins came against teams with winning conference records this season. Buffalo also has a 7-point victory against UMass for one of just two one-possession games the Minutemen have played in during their 0-10 season. Buffalo is 1-3 against FBS opponents at home this season, with its only win coming in a 31-30 overtime victory over Eastern Michigan when the Bulls were favored by 9.5 points. Meanwhile, Miami (OH) is 5-0 against the spread as a favorite this season. The model projects the RedHawks to win and cover in 58% of simulations.

Game: Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Kent State Golden Flashes, 7 p.m. ET

The Pick: Central Michigan (-9.5)

The Chippewas have won three of their last four games, including a 38-19 victory over Buffalo last week. Central Michigan is averaging 31 points per game over that span, and senior quarterback Joe Labas completed 18 of 24 passes for 247 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions last week. Central Michigan also has a versatile running attack with four different leading rushers over that span, making the Chippewas a difficult offense to game plan against. Central Michigan has defeated Kent State in each of their last two head-to-head matchups by an average of 21.5 points behind an offense scoring 96 points over those two games. The model projects Central Michigan to cover in 56% of simulations.

