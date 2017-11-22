Week 13 college football bets, expert picks, odds: Parlay of the week

For those looking to turn a huge profit from college football this weekend and beyond, start with the man who programs SportsLine's Projection Model, data engineer Stephen Oh. Those who have been on following Oh's picks certainly aren't complaining.

The analyst and Accuscore co-founder is on a 30-18 run over his past 48 college football picks, a rock-solid winning percentage.

Oh has released his top college football picks for this week. We'll give one away: Oh believes Texas A&M will go into Baton Rouge and cover a 10.5-point spread at LSU.

We'll give one away: Oh believes Texas A&M will go into Baton Rouge and cover a 10.5-point spread at LSU.

The Tigers have been playing better of late, winning five of six, with a 14-point loss at Alabama the lone blemish. At 8-3, LSU has already clinched an eight-win season for the 18th year in a row. Running back Derrius Guice already has 1,026 rushing yards, leading a run attack that ranks 30th nationally.

But the Aggies have also turned things around and are a stellar 8-2-1 against the spread, coming off a big win over Ole Miss. They also don't shy away from the challenges of being on the road, as they're unbeaten in SEC road games.

They'll also be motivated for their embattled coach, Kevin Sumlin, who reportedly might be coaching his final game this weekend, regardless of outcome. Sumlin has led A&M to back-to-back-to-back 8-5 seasons, and the Aggies are 7-4 this year.

While A&M ranks 61st in the country in rushing and 66th in passing, it averages a solid 32 points per game. That's better than the 26.5 ppg of LSU.

The Tigers hang their hat on a defense that ranks 15th in yards allowed. They are 5-0 when allowing under 21 points. When they give up 21 or more, they're 3-3.

Oh's projections -- which simulate each game 10,000 times -- show the Aggies covering 72 percent of the time.

Oh has also identified a road team not getting nearly the respect it deserves, and a huge home favorite that should be giving even more points.

So what are the three college football picks that Oh is confident in that could return a huge 6/1 payout in Week 13 if you parlay them together? Visit SportsLine now to see which line the oddsmakers have completely wrong, and which home team is getting too many points, all from the expert on an astonishing 30-18 run on his college football selections!