The Ohio State Buckeyes were ranked No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and the defending national champions will look to improve to 11-0 on Saturday against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. However, former Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano's squad is still fighting for a sixth win to become bowl eligible. Rutgers has largely been able to avoid being routed by the Buckeyes during Schiano's tenure, pushing twice and covering once against the spread in four head-to-head matchups with Ohio State.

Now the latest Week 13 college football odds from DraftKings list the Buckeyes as 31.5-point favorites at home, but the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Scarlet Knights to cover. It predicts that Rutgers stays within the spread in 58% of simulations and that pick is a part of our three-leg Big Ten parlay on DraftKings this week.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three Big Ten betting picks for CFB Week 13 (odds subject to change):

Rutgers +31.5 vs. Ohio State (-110)

Minnesota +3.5 vs. Northwestern (-108)

Under 51.5 points in Washington vs. UCLA (-105)

Combining the model's three picks into a CFB parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +612 (risk $100 to win $1013).

Rutgers +31.5 vs. Ohio State (-110, DraftKings)

You can forgive Ohio State if it takes its foot off the gas a little in this one with a huge matchup against Michigan and then likely the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff to worry about. Rutgers, on the other hand, has won two of three and needs a win over Ohio State or Penn State to earn a bowl invitation. Don't get carried away by betting Rutgers money line or anything, but the model predicts that the Scarlet Knights can keep it within four touchdowns on average.

Minnesota +3.5 vs. Northwestern (-108, DraftKings)

All three of Minnesota's losses in the Big Ten this season have come on the road against ranked teams, but the Golden Gophers have fared well against the bottom and middle of the conference and can clinch a winning season in this game. Meanwhile, Northwestern is fading fast with three losses in a row after a 5-2 start. P.J. Fleck's squad has won three of four against the Wildcats and is 2-1-1 against the spread during that span. Minnesota covers in 59% of simulations.

Under 51.5 points in Washington vs. UCLA (-105, DraftKings)

There was a brief three-week span where it looked like UCLA was coming to life under Tim Skipper, but the Bruins are back on the losing track and the offense is one of the worst in the country. They rank 121st in the nation in scoring (19.4 ppg) and have scored 37 points during a current three-game losing streak. That puts a lot of pressure on Washington to do the heavy lifting here and Jedd Fisch's squad has scored 41 points combined in three Big Ten road trips this season. The Under hits in 61% of simulations.