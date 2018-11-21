Week 13 college football picks, games, odds: Georgia, Texas on upset alert

The dam has to break open at some point ... right?

The past two weeks have been a tough stretch for upset alerts. That's due in part to some flat-out wrong picks -- note to self: never pick Washington State again (roll the tape!) -- but also because the inventory simply hasn't been there. 2018 has been a year of chalk in college football. It would seem that the only upsets remaining are the ones in conference championship weekend that could disrupt the College Football Playoff race. Unless, of course, this weekend has something to say about it. There are a few possible look-ahead games involving ranked teams that have either locked up a conference title spot or could do so with a win. Maybe the pressure of the season is about to cause the gates to open.

Each week, I'll give you the top five upset alert games based on matchups, injuries/suspensions and other factors. Disclaimer: "upset" is defined first and foremost by the point spread, not perception or rankings, though they are both taken into consideration. I generally avoid games whose lines are within a touchdown with exceptions being made for cases that warrant them. I'm also going on the record with the picks and keeping tabs. The scoring system is exactly the same as it is for our weekly expert picks with season-long tallies against the spread (ATS) and straight-up (SU).

Week 12 results

Upset alert picks: 1-4

ATS: 1-4

SU: 3-2

Picks to date: 33-27

ATS to date: 28-32

SU to date: 28-32

On to this week's (hopefully better) picks. All times are Eastern.

No. 14 Texas at Kansas

When: Friday, noon | Where: Lawrence, Kansas | Line: Texas -15.5

Why it's listed: Texas needs only to beat Kansas -- the worst team in its conference -- to get into the Big 12 Championship Game. This should be a sure thing, right? Maybe, but Texas coach Tom Herman isn't great as a favorite, and quarterback Sam Ehlinger is still nursing a shoulder injury (though he has resumed throwing in practice).

Kansas' key to the game: The one-two punch of running backs Pooka Williams Jr. and Khalil Herbert need to control this game. Williams is a highlight reel and put up a career-high 252 yards vs. Oklahoma a week ago. Texas' run defense has been more porous in conference play, and its defensive stop rate has declined rapidly.

Texas' key to the game: If I had to put money on it, Ehlinger is going to play. But whether it's him or Shane Buechele, connecting with Lil'Jordan Humphrey is a proven difference in how the offense runs. Humphrey has five touchdowns and three 100-yard efforts in the past six games.

Pick: Ultimately, Kansas probably puts more of a scare into Texas than anything, but if the Longhorns play tight and puckered, they might keep the Jayhawks around long enough to make things interesting. ATS: Kansas, SU: Texas

Nebraska at Iowa

When: Friday, noon | Where: Iowa City, Iowa | Line: Iowa -10

Why it's listed: Nebraska has overcome a nightmarish start in the Scott Frost era to play well down the stretch, winning four of its last five games (the schedule has relented tremendously, too, which helps). Iowa, despite a 63-0 win over Illinois in Week 12, is headed in the opposite direction.

Nebraska's key to the game: Quarterback Adrian Martinez has been great for most of the season, and you can throw out that 9-6 win over Michigan State played in blustery conditions. But if he's going to be the difference-maker, he needs help up front. How Nebraska handles Iowa's defense, one of the best teams in the country in limiting explosive plays, will tell the tale of this game.

Iowa's key to the game: There's been a growing frustration with how Iowa has utilized -- or, not utilized -- star tight end Noah Fant. The term "specialist" is a trigger for Hawkeyes fans everywhere. But he finally got back into the end zone against Illinois, and his role in the offense needs to keep growing, especially since this might be his last regular-season game.

Pick: Nebraska has played well enough to give Iowa a game, but the Hawkeyes' defense is sound enough to keep Martinez from breaking too many big plays. ATS: Nebraska, SU: Iowa

No. 20 Syracuse at Boston College

When: Saturday, noon | Where: Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts | Line: Boston College -7.5

Why it's listed: Don't let the blowout loss to Notre Dame persuade you from jumping ship on 'Cuse just yet. Boston College is coming off a far worse loss to Florida State, though the margin was by only a point. This is still a battle between two teams at the upper end of the ACC.

Syracuse's key to the game: I expect Boston College to run the ball effectively, but Syracuse is a decent red zone defense and it showed up against Notre Dame when the Irish got only three touchdowns on seven trips. And if Syracuse's tenacious defensive front can get to Anthony Brown, that should be a win for the Orange.

Boston College's key to the game: The Eagles have one of the better pass defenses in the ACC, statistically speaking, given that opposing offenses tend to throw a lot on them. That's going to come in handy against Syracuse's pass-happy offense.

Pick: Florida State was a letdown spot for Boston College, and it got the best of them. The Eagles should play better this week at home on Senior Day, but Syracuse could also hit the reset button and come out firing on offense again if Dungey is back. ATS: Syracuse, SU: Syracuse

Georgia Tech at No. 5 Georgia

When: Saturday, noon | Where: Athens, Georgia | Line: Georgia -17.5

Why it's listed: Georgia Tech has really turned a corner in the second half of the season. Granted, the opposition has been average at best -- that's the ACC Coastal, y'all -- but this triple option is way more fine-tuned now, and Georgia isn't quite as stout in its defensive front as it was a year ago.

Georgia Tech's key to the game: Georgia's run blocking is excellent, which means the Bulldogs should have their own brand of success in ground-and-pound. That sets up quarterback Jake Fromm, who is second in the SEC in passer rating, to take advantage of Georgia Tech's defense through the air.

Georgia's key to the game: The Bulldogs are still good at limiting explosive plays on defense -- third nationally in that category, per S&P+ -- and Georgia Tech is a methodical offense by nature. That wears on a defense playing Georgia Tech, but it's a better alternative than giving up big plays.

Pick: The thing about picking a game with Georgia Tech is that you either think the option is going to work or it won't. I think Georgia is vulnerable enough against the run that it will; I also think Georgia's run blocking is so good that it can do its own thing, too. But this one should be FOOTBAWWW MASH GRRR fun. ATS: Georgia Tech, SU: Georgia

BYU at No. 17 Utah

When: Saturday, 10 p.m. | Where: Salt Lake City, Utah | Line: Utah -13.5

Why it's listed: The Cougars are decent again, and three of their five losses have come by five points or less. Utah is finishing the regular season without starting quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss.

BYU's key to the game: Keep this thing in the under (point total: 44). Utah had a top-10 scoring offense in October before Huntley and Moss were lost, but they've scored at least 30 points in their past two games. The Cougars are going to need to lean on their defense hard in this one (they rank second nationally against explosive plays) because their offense doesn't have the firepower to keep up.

Utah's key to the game: Give the Utes credit. The game plan hasn't really changed since the injuries to Huntley and Moss. The run game is still pretty explosive, all things considered. At this point, no one's reinventing the wheel, so it's strength vs. strength. Utah's run game has to be better than BYU's defense.

Pick: BYU will be amped and defensively has enough to keep this game close. Does it have enough offense to get over the hump? A non-offensive touchdown may be necessary for the Cougars to pull the upset. ATS: BYU, SU: Utah

