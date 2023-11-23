The Week 13 college football schedule is also known as Rivalry Week, and it certainly lives up to that name this year. At least eight rivalry matchups will potentially impact who makes the College Football Playoff field. The stakes are the highest in The Game as No. 2 Ohio State travels to take on No. 3 Michigan. The Wolverines will try to win their biggest game on the schedule without head coach Jim Harbaugh (suspension) on the sidelines. The latest Week 13 college football odds via SportsLine consensus list Michigan at -3.5.

Other key Rivalry Week lines include No. 8 Alabama (-14.5) vs. Auburn in the Iron Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS), No. 4 Washington (-16.5) vs. Washington State in the Apple Cup and No. 5 Florida State (-6.5) vs. Florida. Before locking in any Week 13 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 13 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 13 college football odds and is sharing his top three best bets over at SportsLine. If you parlay them together, you could be looking at a return of around 6-1. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 13 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top Week 13 college football picks: He's going Under 50 in the matchup between No. 5 Florida State and Florida at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Most college football bettors know that FSU quarterback Jordan Travis went down with a season-ending leg injury in Week 12, clouding FSU's playoff outlook. The Seminoles dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 in the latest playoff rankings despite going on to win last week's game against North Alabama.

That impacts FSU's offensive upside in this game, but Florida is also without quarterback Graham Mertz (collarbone). Sallee believes both offenses will struggle mightily through the air, leading to a rolling clock that keeps this game well below the total.

"The battle between backup quarterbacks Tate Rodemaker for Florida State and Max Brown for Florida will be ugly. Very ugly," Sallee told SportsLine. "Neither coach will give their new starter much of the offense and rely on the running game. That will lead to slow, plodding drives and a lot of punts. This one will be played in the teens." See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 13 college football picks

Sallee has also found two other college football picks he loves, including going Over the total in a game he says will "obliterate the total." You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for Week 13 of college football, and which total is way off? Visit SportsLine now to see Barrett Sallee's college football best bets, all from one of the top analysts in the nation, and find out.